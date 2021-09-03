ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, September 3, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Vietnam Me Ho Chi Saigon Twilight Cityscape
1 Business East Asia Pacific Middle East 

Iran Eager To Broaden Trade Ties With Vietnam

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of Vietnam’s National Day, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber hoped for the development of economic and trade ties between Tehran and Hanoi.

In his Thursday message to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Iranian vice president congratulated the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on its National Day, which is observed on September 2 in commemoration of the declarations of its independence back in 1945.

Mokhber also expressed hope for the expansion of relations between Iran and Vietnam in all fields, particularly in the economic and trade areas, in light of determination of the two countries’ leaders and employment of the existing potential.

In March 2016, the then Vietnamese president Truong Tan Sang paid an official visit to Iran. Following his comprehensive talks with Iranian authorities, it was decided that the value of bilateral trade be increased to $2 billion in a five-year period.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.