Iran Eager To Broaden Trade Ties With Vietnam

By Tasnim News Agency

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of Vietnam’s National Day, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber hoped for the development of economic and trade ties between Tehran and Hanoi.

In his Thursday message to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Iranian vice president congratulated the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on its National Day, which is observed on September 2 in commemoration of the declarations of its independence back in 1945.

Mokhber also expressed hope for the expansion of relations between Iran and Vietnam in all fields, particularly in the economic and trade areas, in light of determination of the two countries’ leaders and employment of the existing potential.

In March 2016, the then Vietnamese president Truong Tan Sang paid an official visit to Iran. Following his comprehensive talks with Iranian authorities, it was decided that the value of bilateral trade be increased to $2 billion in a five-year period.