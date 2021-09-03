ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, September 3, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Edinson Cavani playing for Uruguay. Photo Credit: Анна Нэсси, Wikipedia Commons

File photo of Edinson Cavani playing for Uruguay. Photo Credit: Анна Нэсси, Wikipedia Commons
1 Entertainment Europe 

Manchester United Offered Juventus Cavani To Free Up No. 7 For Ronaldo

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Manchester United offered Juventus the chance to sign Edinson Cavani to free up the No. 7 shirt for Cristiano Ronaldo, reports CalcioMercato.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were also contacted, but the Uruguayan ultimately stayed with the Red Devils.

The 34-year-old star sill has one year left in his current deal at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo moved to United after the club agreed a €23 million deal with Juve.

The striker signed a two-year contract with the option to extend for a third season.

The Portuguese legend is set to make his debut when his new team face Newcastle United on September 11.

Original article

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.