Manchester United Offered Juventus Cavani To Free Up No. 7 For Ronaldo

By Al Bawaba News

Manchester United offered Juventus the chance to sign Edinson Cavani to free up the No. 7 shirt for Cristiano Ronaldo, reports CalcioMercato.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were also contacted, but the Uruguayan ultimately stayed with the Red Devils.

The 34-year-old star sill has one year left in his current deal at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo moved to United after the club agreed a €23 million deal with Juve.

The striker signed a two-year contract with the option to extend for a third season.

The Portuguese legend is set to make his debut when his new team face Newcastle United on September 11.

