A Strategic Partnership For Morocco’s Water and Infrastructure Development – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

Morocco’s efforts to combat water stress and adapt to climate change have gained significant momentum under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. These efforts were the focal point of a recent meeting in Rabat, where Mr. Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water, engaged in a crucial dialogue with key European Union representatives, including Mr. Geert Jan Koopman, Director General of the General Directorate of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, and Ms. Patricia Lombart, Ambassador of the European Union to Morocco.

At the heart of this discussion was Morocco’s ambitious national water policy, which is built on four key axes. The first is the development of traditional water resources, highlighted by an accelerated pace in constructing large dams and implementing rainwater harvesting initiatives. Additionally, the interconnection of water basins plays a critical role in balancing water distribution across the country. The second axis focuses on the development of non-conventional water resources, particularly through seawater desalination projects, which are vital for providing potable water to coastal cities. The reuse of wastewater for irrigating green spaces and recharging artificial groundwater further underlines Morocco’s innovative approach to water resource management.

Complementing these efforts is the Ministry’s emphasis on managing water demand. This includes improving the efficiency of drinking water networks, enhancing multi-service channels, and finalizing water mattress contracts aimed at conserving groundwater resources. Moreover, the Ministry is actively engaging in water-saving initiatives and fostering innovation within the sector to address the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Infrastructure development also took center stage in the discussions, particularly in light of Morocco’s upcoming role as a co-host for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Minister Baraka outlined a clear roadmap that includes major projects such as the continental motorway between Rabat and Casablanca, scheduled for completion by 2030, and the high-speed train linking Casablanca and Marrakech. These infrastructure projects are not only vital for the World Cup but also represent a broader vision for Morocco’s future development. The construction of new sports stadiums further complements these initiatives, showcasing Morocco’s commitment to enhancing its global standing.

The European Union delegation, recognizing the strategic importance of these projects, expressed a strong interest in understanding the Ministry’s needs, particularly in the water and renewable energy sectors. They also explored opportunities for European investors to align with Morocco’s ambitious projects, including seawater desalination and port development.

This meeting underscored the deepening ties between Morocco and the European Union, driven by a shared commitment to addressing pressing environmental challenges and fostering sustainable development. The strategic collaboration between the two partners is poised to play a pivotal role in realizing Morocco’s vision for a resilient and prosperous future.