From Netra To New Horizons: India’s Quest For Air Superiority In Shadow Of China And Pakistan – Analysis

By Girish Linganna

In July 2024, the Ministry of Defence released a request for information (RFI) to acquire six Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&C) and related ground equipment for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The proposal, designed to enhance IAF’s surveillance capabilities, is restricted to Indian vendors and original equipment manufacturers, as stated in the RFI issued on July 19. The primary function of the AEW&C is to offer extended-range radar detection capabilities.

The AEW&C is a collection of various systems installed on aircraft, including radar, electronic surveillance measures (ESM), communication support measures (CSM), command and control (C2), a battle management system and networking via data links.

Electronic surveillance measures refer to technologies and systems used to detect, intercept and analyse electronic signals and communications for monitoring and intelligence-gathering purposes

refer to technologies and systems used to detect, intercept and analyse electronic signals and communications for monitoring and intelligence-gathering purposes Communication support measures involve technologies and systems that monitor, intercept and analyse communication signals to gather intelligence and support communication security and electronic warfare operations

involve technologies and systems that monitor, intercept and analyse communication signals to gather intelligence and support communication security and electronic warfare operations Command and control (C2) refers to the management and coordination of military operations, including decision-making, resource allocation and communication to ensure effective and organised mission execution

refers to the management and coordination of military operations, including decision-making, resource allocation and communication to ensure effective and organised mission execution Battle management system involves technologies and processes for tracking and coordinating combat operations, while networking via data links enables communication and data exchange between different systems for enhanced situational awareness and coordination

The IAF needs jet-powered aircraft that can fly for a minimum of eight hours, refuel in the air, operate at altitudes above 40,000 feet, have advanced navigation systems and cruise at speeds exceeding Mach 0.7 (about 851 km/hr).

The system’s main radar should provide full 360-degree coverage and be able to detect and track various aircraft, including slow unmanned aerial vehicles with low radar visibility, at distances over 550 km. It should work effectively at altitudes from 100 feet to 65,000 feet.

Other necessary components listed in the RFI include an identification friend or foe system, self-defence electronic warfare suite, data links and a mission suite to ensure smooth integration of the AEW&C with the IAF’s command and control system for network-centric operations.

Vendors have the option to provide an aircraft that is already configured as an AEW&C system, or they can adapt a suitable aircraft to meet the IAF’s requirements. They may also utilise a previously owned aircraft for this purpose. Sources indicate that the IAF has identified a need for 12 AEW&C systems, often referred to as ‘Eye in the Sky’, for efficient surveillance of airspace along the borders.

Currently, the IAF operates three older Russian A-50 aircraft built on the IL-76 framework and equipped with ‘ Phalcon’ EL/M-2090 Israeli avionics, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System ) with 360-degree radar coverage along with two Brazilian Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft AEW&C equipped with Netra MK-1 developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with 240-degree radar coverage.

AEW&C systems detect and track airborne threats, provide early warning and coordinate air defence operations. AWACS aircraft, a type of AEW&C system, have large radar domes for long-range detection and tracking with 360-degree coverage. These are used for air defence, surveillance and command and control in military operations. The DRDO CABS in Bangalore is currently working on enhancing its AEW&C programme by developing a more advanced mission suite compared to the one used in the existing Netra aircraft.

India became the fourth country in the world to develop the ‘Netra,’ an advanced AEW&C system. This system, introduced in 2017, demonstrated its effectiveness during the Balakot strikes in February 2019, where it played a crucial role by providing essential surveillance support.

The IAF recently acquired six Airbus A320 and one A319 passenger aircraft from Air India. These planes are planned to be adapted for intelligence gathering and electronic warfare tasks and may serve as potential AEW&C platforms. The current fleet of five AEW&C systems in the IAF is relatively limited when compared to the air forces of its two neighbouring adversaries.

China possesses 20 Shaanxi KJ-500, four Shaanxi KJ-200 and four KJ-2000 aircraft for AEW&C purposes. Meanwhile, Pakistan has four Chinese ZDK-03 Karakoram Eagle and eight Swedish Saab 2000 Erieye platforms in its fleet.

Netra MkII Programme

The development trials for the Netra MkII programme, an advanced version of the Netra MKI, are set to begin in 2025. However, the programme, itself, may be further delayed and taken up at a later time. The Netra MkII platform could also be considered for integration into future projects, such as the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) or the Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA).

Netra MkIII Programme

The Netra MkIII programme is focused on developing an AWACS aircraft equipped with a circular rotodome that houses an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system. This radar will offer 360-degree coverage, allowing it to detect, track and identify low-flying aircraft up to 500 kilometres away. Additionally, it will be capable of engaging high-altitude targets at even greater distances.