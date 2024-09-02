General Strike Disrupts Israel Amid Calls For Cease-Fire

By VOA

A general workers’ strike disrupted Israel on Monday as the largest Israeli trade union and businesses sought to pressure the government to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas to end fighting in Gaza as the war nears the 11-month mark.

The massive labor protest, after tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets Sunday night, was the broadest expression of antigovernment dissent since the war began last October. The Monday work stoppages came a day after Israel announced that six more hostages had been found dead in a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Banks, public transit, hospitals, stores and the country’s main airport were all shuttered or open in limited ways. In some sectors, the strike’s effects were less noticeable.

The work disruption ended after eight hours, in mid-afternoon, when a court ruled that the Histadrut union had not given enough notice for the protest.

Advocates for the hostages and critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that a cease-fire to halt the war in Gaza could have saved the hostages’ lives. But his partners in the Israeli government’s ruling coalition mostly oppose a compromise with Hamas.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden rebuked Netanyahu for his handling of the hostage situation and cease-fire negotiations.

As he arrived back at the White House after a vacation, Biden was asked whether he thought the Israeli leader was doing enough to free the 100 or so remaining hostages, a third of whom Israel believes are dead. Biden responded simply, “No,” but said he would have more to say after meeting with his security advisers.

Biden, who has closely followed the fate of the hostages, said Sunday he was “devastated and outraged” by the discovery of more dead captives.

“Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” he said in a statement.

Thousands of people gathered Monday at a large cemetery in Jerusalem for the funeral of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a dual Israeli American citizen who was one of the six hostages found dead. Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed remorse in a eulogy that Israel had failed to protect Goldberg-Polin from the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel or to bring him home alive.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, spoke Sunday with Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Jon and Rachel, to express their condolences.

“My heart breaks for their pain and anguish,” Harris said. “I told them: As they mourn this terrible loss, they are not alone. Our nation mourns with them.”

The hostages were apparently shot to death by the militants just as troops were zeroing in on their location in Gaza. Israel’s foreign ministry said early Monday a forensic examination showed the hostages were killed by gunshots at close range, and within 48-72 hours before the examination.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu vowed to intensify the fight with Hamas after the Israeli military recovered the dead hostages’ bodies.

“Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement” for a Gaza cease-fire, Netanyahu said in a statement, telling Hamas leaders, “We will hunt you down, we will catch you and we will settle the score.”

Netanyahu also accused Hamas of carrying out a shooting attack earlier Sunday that killed three police officers near the city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas has not claimed responsibility for the attack but called it a “heroic operation by the resistance.”

While the fighting in Gaza and the West Bank remained at the forefront, “humanitarian pauses” were started at several locations in Gaza so that the U.N. agency for Palestinians and the World Health Organization could start vaccinating 640,000 children under the age of 10 over the next several days against the threat of polio. The U.N. agency said 87,000 were vaccinated Sunday and more on Monday.

The disease was recently detected in Gaza for the first time in 25 years.

Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and captured about 250 hostages during the October 7 attack on southern Israel. The Israeli counteroffensive has killed nearly 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to Gaza health officials, while the Israeli military says the death toll includes several thousand Hamas combatants.

Senior Hamas officials said that Israel, in its refusal to sign a cease-fire agreement, was to blame for the newest hostage deaths.

“Netanyahu is responsible for the killing of Israeli prisoners,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters. “The Israelis should choose between Netanyahu and the deal.”

Hamas has offered to release the hostages in return for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants, jailed by Israel.

The Hostage Families Forum called on Netanyahu to explain what was holding up an agreement.

“They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture and starvation in Hamas captivity. The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages,” it said.