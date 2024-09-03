India: TotalEnergies To Invest In A New Solar Portfolio Of Over 1 GW With Adani Green

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) have entered into an agreement to create a new joint venture, equally owned by TotalEnergies and AGEL, with a 1,150 MWac (1,575 MWp) solar portfolio in Khavda in Gujarat.

The electricity generated by the solar projects will be sold through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed with the federal government agency, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), and through sales on the wholesale market. This new transaction will allow TotalEnergies to capitalize on the ongoing liberalization of the Indian electricity market.

This will strengthen TotalEnergies’ strategic alliance with AGEL, allowing it to support the company in becoming a global renewable leader as it targets 50 GW of renewable power capacity by 2030. AGEL already operates over 11 GW of solar and wind capacity in India.

AGEL will contribute to the joint venture with assets and TotalEnergies will provide an equity investment of $444m to support their development. The signing and completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of AGEL’s shareholders and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Khavda: the world’s largest renewable energy plant

AGEL (19.75% owned by TotalEnergies), is developing the world’s largest renewable energy site in the Khavda region (Gujarat). Spanning over 538 km², five times the size of Paris, the site will boast solar and wind capacity of 30 GW. Of this, 2 GW has already been operationalized by AGEL. Once completed, Khavda will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes in India.