NATO Deputy Secretary General Steps Down

By Eurasia Review

On Tuesday, 3 September 2024, Mircea Geoană notified the Secretary General that he will step down as NATO Deputy Secretary General (DSG) on 10 September.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepted the resignation, thanking Mr Geoană for his service.



“Mircea has served NATO for nearly five years. His focus on technology and emerging security challenges has been critical to driving innovation in the Alliance. He is a true transatlanticist and his work with partners has greatly benefitted NATO. I wish him all the best for the future,” said Mr Stoltenberg.



Mr Geoană is the first Romanian to fill this position and the first Deputy Secretary General from a country that joined the Alliance after the end of the Cold War.



Mr Boris Ruge, Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy (PASP), will serve as Acting Deputy Secretary General until a successor is appointed.