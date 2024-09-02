Rebuilding With Resilience: Morocco’s Exemplary Response To The Al-Haouz Earthquake – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

As Morocco continues to grapple with the aftermath of the devastating Al-Haouz earthquake, the country stands as a testament to resilience and swift, coordinated action. Under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has embarked on an extraordinary journey of reconstruction and rehabilitation, demonstrating to the world the power of unity, effective governance, and the unwavering commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

At the heart of this massive recovery effort is the interministerial commission, which recently convened for the 11th time under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch. The commission’s progress is a reflection of Morocco’s robust response to this natural disaster—one that has been both rapid and comprehensive.

In the wake of the earthquake, the directives of His Majesty the King have served as the guiding force behind the Kingdom’s actions. From the outset, the Royal instructions emphasized a swift, efficient, and compassionate response to the catastrophe. This clear vision has empowered the government to mobilize resources and coordinate efforts across all sectors, ensuring that no region, no community, and no citizen is left behind.

The results speak for themselves. In just a short time, the government has made remarkable strides in rebuilding homes, rehabilitating infrastructure, and providing financial and technical support to the affected families. The issuance of over 55,000 reconstruction permits and the ongoing work on nearly 50,000 damaged homes underscore the scale and speed of these efforts. Moreover, the government’s commitment to restoring public buildings, roads, and essential services, such as healthcare and education, highlights the holistic approach to reconstruction—one that prioritizes both immediate relief and long-term development.

The Backbone of Recovery: Rebuilding Infrastructure

Infrastructure plays a pivotal role in the recovery and future resilience of any nation, particularly in the wake of a natural disaster. Morocco’s approach to rebuilding the infrastructure damaged by the Al-Haouz earthquake exemplifies a forward-thinking strategy, one that not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the foundation for sustainable development.

The rehabilitation of the National Road N7, which spans 64 kilometers, is a prime example of this approach. This vital artery connects several remote areas affected by the earthquake, and its restoration is crucial for ensuring access to essential services, facilitating trade, and fostering regional integration. The government’s decision to prioritize the upgrading of this road, with a budget of 665 million dirhams, underscores the importance of connectivity in the recovery process.

The restoration efforts are divided into key sections, starting with the road linking Tizi N’Tast to Tafingoult in the Taroudant province. Here, the work is divided into two phases: an 8-kilometer stretch, where significant progress has already been made since the work began in April, and a 22-kilometer section, where efforts commenced in July. This phased approach ensures that each segment of the road is brought back to operational status as quickly as possible, minimizing disruption to the local communities.

Additionally, the road connecting Ouirgane to Tlat N’Yacoub in the Al-Haouz province is undergoing a similar transformation. This 34-kilometer route is being upgraded in two segments, with work on both the 17-kilometer stretches well underway. These roads are not merely being restored to their pre-earthquake conditions; they are being enhanced to withstand future challenges, ensuring that they can serve the local population for decades to come.

Beyond roads, the Moroccan government is also making significant investments in other critical infrastructure sectors. The healthcare system, for instance, has seen the completion of upgrades to 42 priority health centers across the regions most affected by the earthquake. These centers, which required a total investment of 168 million dirhams, are now better equipped to provide care not only in emergencies but also in everyday health services, thus reinforcing the community’s resilience.

In the education sector, the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools have been approached with a sense of urgency and foresight. The commission reported that 111 schools will be ready to welcome students in the current academic year, with further work being done to ensure that over a thousand more will be operational by the 2025-2026 school year. This massive undertaking, costing around 3.5 billion dirhams, reflects the government’s recognition of education as a cornerstone of long-term recovery and societal stability.

Water infrastructure, another critical component, is also receiving attention. The programs aimed at repairing damaged water infrastructure, with an allocated budget of 117 million dirhams, are essential for ensuring the continued availability of potable water and supporting agricultural activities in the affected regions. The restoration of 43 hydrological stations and the repair of potable water distribution networks are particularly noteworthy, as these are vital for both daily life and economic activities in rural areas.

This comprehensive focus on infrastructure is not just about rebuilding what was lost; it’s about building back stronger and smarter. The inclusion of new boreholes and wells in the affected provinces, for example, is a proactive measure to bolster water security in regions where access to water can be challenging. Similarly, the reconstruction of rural roads and the enhancement of small and medium-scale hydraulic infrastructure are crucial for sustaining agricultural productivity and ensuring that remote communities remain connected to larger markets.

The Moroccan government’s infrastructure strategy is a model of how to integrate disaster recovery with long-term development. By investing in resilient infrastructure, the Kingdom is not only addressing the immediate needs of its citizens but also ensuring that the affected regions are better prepared for future challenges. This approach, guided by the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, positions Morocco as a leader in disaster recovery and sustainable development, offering lessons that can be shared with the world.

As Morocco rebuilds, it does so with a vision for a more resilient and sustainable future. The ongoing efforts to rehabilitate heritage sites damaged by the earthquake are a powerful reminder that Morocco’s history and culture are integral to its identity and future. Preserving and restoring these sites is not just about protecting the past—it is about investing in a future where cultural heritage and economic development go hand in hand.

The commitment of the interministerial commission to continue its work with speed, efficiency, and precision is commendable. The goal is not just to rebuild what was lost, but to set a new standard for integrated and balanced territorial development. This approach, guided by the High Directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, aims to create a model of development that is both inclusive and forward-looking.

As Morocco moves forward, the lessons learned from the Al-Haouz earthquake will undoubtedly shape the nation’s approach to future challenges. The Kingdom’s response has shown that with strong leadership, effective governance, and the collective will of the people, even the most daunting obstacles can be overcome. The reconstruction of Al-Haouz is more than just a recovery effort—it is a symbol of Morocco’s enduring strength and resilience.