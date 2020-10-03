Saudi, Yemeni Ministers Ramp Up Fight Against Locust Threat

By Eurasia Review

Efforts to combat desert locust swarms flying from Yemen into Saudi Arabia have been discussed by the two countries’ agriculture ministers.

The locust issue was among topics discussed in a meeting in Riyadh between Saudi Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli and Yemeni Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Othman Majalli.

The Yemeni delegation briefed Al-Fadli on efforts by Yemeni authorities to curb the spread of desert locusts. The two sides agreed to improve the work of locust-fighting squads in affected areas.