It’s Time For Multiracial Political Parties In Malaysia: Towards A New Era In Malaysian Politics – Analysis

By Murray Hunter

The clubs, offices, coffee shops and online chat groups are all full of speculation about when the general election will be called. There is no consensus with guesses ranging from straight after an election goodie boosted budget, to July next year, after UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is convicted. Potential floods in November, the Christmas festive season, and Deepavali all stand in the way of potential election dates.

However, there has been some increasing debate about whether there should be multiracial parties within the political landscape. Although, there is some positive sentiment for an umbrella party which is constituted by all racial groups, the party leaders themselves are very negative towards such suggestions.

Race-based politics is one of the last colonial relics. The British insisted the government negotiate with representatives of all major ethnic groups to facilitate Malayan independence in the early 1950s. That’s nearly seventy years ago.

Race-based politics has now become a domain that is shackling the nation into retrospective existence. The politics of today reflects images of the past, while the rest of the world is delivering new challenges.

Race-based politics is not solving the deep-seated issues facing Malaysia today. The stewardship by the current leadership has not solved the issues of poverty, full employment, stable prices, lifelong financial security, education, and social stability of the nation today. Religious narratives are pushing the nation back towards reformation, while the rest of the world is passing Malaysia economically.

The focus on race-based politics has only led to a class-based society, exhibiting an ignorance towards sustainability, rent-seeking economics rather than innovation-based development, with the absence of meritocracy. Malaysia has gone from being a formidable Asian Tiger to a homeless ally-cat. More people are searching for better opportunities abroad. This is a multicultural phenomenon.

The NEP has long fulfilled its purpose. It’s now abused and used as a cover to feed a selfish elite with few benevolent characteristics towards their own. The NEP must be reformed from one based upon race, to one based upon needs. The focus upon equity, needs to be reframed towards a focus on needs. This will best help the Malays and other Bumiputeras, who are truly in need of a safety net. Poverty is a national problem, where advancement of the individual regardless of ethnic group is our national concern.

Malaysia now faces many issues that must be tackled head-on. These must be solved with new policies and strategies.

How is Malaysia going to grow economically, in a sustainable manner, without selling out to foreign suitors? How is the Malaysian economy going to transform from rent-seeking to an innovation based one? How is Malaysia going to create full employment with a second-tier foreign labour pool, that is keeping wages low? How is Malaysia going to turn GLCs into assets that directly benefit the Rakyat?

Malaysia needs diversity so it can develop a society based upon meritocracy and innovation to compete against the rest of the world. Malaysia needs to dismantle restrictive market regulations, so there are equal economic opportunities for all. As long as Malaysian government and policy making is anchored within religion, the rest of the world will leave Malaysia behind.

As we are heading into GE15, both sides of the political spectrum are jockeying for position. This is being done on the Malay-centric side in the name of ‘Malay unity’. while on the other side, there is yet to be any clear message.

The issues of inflation, poverty, cost of living, food security, and employment are rarely mentioned within the current narratives. This needs to change if Malaysia is going to be saved from future socio-economic catastrophe.

The Rakyat want political parties to solve their daily problems. Many within the Rakyat imagine a united and cohesive force to fight for and solve their problems, that have nothing to do with race.

This immediately requires a united opposition coalition that will be issue, rather than race based.

Fully developed multiracial politics can be achieved through two stages.

The first step will be approaching GE15 as a united coalition reformasi style. There must be passion and desperation by the opposition to restore Malaysia towards a progressive path, leaving no sections of Malaysia behind.

This can be done. It has been done. The politicians must realize this is what their voters really want. If they truly want to serve their constituents, they must listen to the electorate.

The second step must be an amalgamation into a single multiracial and issue based political party. This must transpose the egos of individual leaders who fear the loss of position within any amalgamation.

There is an urgency for this. Failure to act before GE15 will allow the current Malay-centric parties to consolidate their power once again, well into the next decade. If this becomes the case, government will be more of the same with lots of power struggles interfering with policy focus.

A multiracial coalition/party will place a clear alternative vision of Malaysia into the public eye. Then it’s finally up to the Rakyat to decide upon what they want for Malaysia.

One hopes that whichever group is the opposition after the coming general election will be able to scrutinize the sitting government, and restore real checks and balances into the government process.

Multiculturalism is a Malaysian dream. It’s now up to the politicians to deliver.

