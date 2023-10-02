Iranian drones. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian drones. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East World News 

Iran: Army To Hold Drone Drill 

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Army is going to stage a large-scale joint exercise involving military unmanned aircraft. 

The drone drill will be participated by troops from the four units of the Army, namely the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force and Air Defense Force.

The war game will be held across large parts of central and southern Iran within the coming days.

Iran has made great progress in the drone industry in recent years.

In August, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said a number of European countries have asked to purchase Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicles.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *