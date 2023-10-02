Iran: Army To Hold Drone Drill 

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Army is going to stage a large-scale joint exercise involving military unmanned aircraft.

The drone drill will be participated by troops from the four units of the Army, namely the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force and Air Defense Force.

The war game will be held across large parts of central and southern Iran within the coming days.

Iran has made great progress in the drone industry in recent years.

In August, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said a number of European countries have asked to purchase Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicles.