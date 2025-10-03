Accentuating The Positive – OpEd

By Neville Teller

“You’ve got to accentuate the positive” ran the lyrics of the hit song of 1945, continuing with the equally sound advice: “eliminate the negative, and latch on to the affirmative.”

There seemed little positive in the TV announcement by UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, on September 21, officially recognizing the State of Palestine. Starmer entirely sidestepped the plain fact, obvious to most including Hamas itself, that recognition of a Palestinian state represented a clear reward to Hamas for its barbarous attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

What is more, he was turning his back on the well-established principle, dating back to the Thatcher-Reagan era, that terrorists should never benefit from committing acts of violence. It simply encourages further atrocities. Starmer’s action will certainly have convinced Hamas and like-minded jihadist groups that terrorism produces results.

Starmer twisted his recognition of Palestinian statehood to fit his agenda. “Let’s be honest,” he said. “Hamas is a ruthless terrorist organization. Advocating for a genuine two-state resolution stands in stark contrast to their malevolent aspirations. Therefore, we assert that this resolution is not a concession to Hamas; it signifies that Hamas has no future, no role in governance, and no role in security.”

The state that Starmer​ was recognizing, together with the clutch of nations who had agreed on a concerted recognition initiative, is split between two areas, one of which was still ruled by a proscribed terrorist organization. Starmer’s assertion that Hamas would be barred from any future role in Gaza’s governance contained no indication of how this was to be brought about. An obvious conclusion is that he is leaving Israel to achieve ​it through military action. The IDF’s prosecution of the war in Gaza has often been described by UK spokespeople as “disproportionate”. There was, significantly, no reference to this in Starmer’s statement.

All, however, is not as absolutely negative as may first appear. Starmer entertained Palestinian Authority leader, Mahmoud Abbas, in Downing Street on 8 September. Were a series of concessions wrung out of the PA leader at that meeting?

​On September 23, two days after Starmer’s recognition statement, reports appeared across the media that Starmer, working with France and other Western allies, is making his recognition of a Palestinian state conditional on several “concrete, verifiable, and measurable commitments” from the PA, and that Britain would desist from opening full diplomatic relations until they are met. High among them is that the PA must end its notorious “pay for slay” policy.

For some thirty years the PA has been providing cash payments to​ the families of two distinct categories: prisoners in Israeli custody, and “martyrs” (ie those killed while engaged in terrorist activities). ​The worse the atrocity committed, the greater the payment. In all, the sum dispersed​ annually amounts to some $300 million, sourced from the PA’s general budget which receives tax revenues collected by Israel on its behalf, and foreign aid from donor countries.

In February 2025, under pressure from the US, Abbas signed a decree supposedly ending this “pay for slay” policy. In the event the reform was merely cosmetic. Its effect was to maintain the payments precisely as before, but to drop the connection to imprisonment or martyrdom. In future they were to be labelled welfare support. In short the same payments, to the same beneficiaries, but simply rebranded.

The demand from Starmer and other Palestine recognition partners was specific. The PA must genuinely end payments to families of prisoners and so-called martyrs killed in ​acts of violence ​against Israel​is.

On September 23 Abbas, having been refused a visa ​to visit the States, addressed a special meeting of the UN via video link.

“The State of Palestine,” he announced, “is pursuing a comprehensive reform agenda to strengthen governance, transparency, and the rule of law. This includes… the cancellation of all previous payments to families of prisoners and martyrs, now under international audit by a specialized firm.”

“Pay for slay” was not the only concrete commitment demanded of Abbas by Starmer and others​. If full diplomatic recognition was to follow the symbolic recognition of Palestinian statehood​, also included was overhauling school curricula to remove content judged antisemitic or incitement to violence, and also an undertaking to implement political reforms, most notably holding overdue Palestinian elections, and excluding Hamas from future PA leadership roles.

The possible incompatibility between the last two requirements may not have struck Starmer and his co-recognitionists, but it has certainly been exercising Abbas and the PA leadership for at least fifteen years. ​ The likely result of elections would have been an overwhelming victory for Hamas, and the overthrow of the Fatah-led PA and its leader. The last major poll of Palestinian opinion, conducted in May 2025, revealed support for Hamas standing at around 40% among Palestinians overall, with support higher in Gaza than in the West Bank. Support for Fatah, is about 20%. About 81% of all Palestinians want Abbas to resign. ​So if free and fair ​Palestinian elections ​are held, the strong likelihood is that Hamas or some clone terrorist organization would ​sweep the board. ​One negative that needs to be eliminated somehow.

​But Abbas in his video address to the UN was all positive. The PA’s reform agenda, ​he said, “includes the financial system and school curricula in line with UNESCO standards within two years…We also reaffirm our commitment to holding presidential and parliamentary elections within one year after the end of the war, and to drafting a temporary constitution within three months to ensure the transition from authority to statehood.”

These positives​ have been described by Western officials as “tangible, verifiable, measurable commitments” to test whether the PA could oversee genuine statehood. Nations recognizing a Palestine state are working together to push through the plans.

Some of the​m might happen – for example those directed at ending “pay for slay”, improvements in education, reducing waste, and providing greater transparency in governance. ​The major political reforms promised by Abbas​ though – elections, a new constitution, full PA control in Gaza – are much less likely within the time frame he suggested.

Anyone seeking something positive to accentuate need look no further than Abbas’s closing remarks, however sincere or otherwise one adjudges them.

“I say to the Israeli people: Our future and your future lie in peace. Let the violence and war end. Our generations deserve to live in security and freedom, so that the peoples of our region may live in lasting peace and good neighborliness. On this occasion, I wish all Jews around the world a happy New Year on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.”