Armenia’s Parliament Adopts Declaration On Peace With Azerbaijan

By PanARMENIAN

On October 2, the National Assembly held an extraordinary session with the agenda including the draft declaration “On the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.” The bill was presented from the rostrum by the head of the Civil Contract faction, Hayk Konjoryan, 1lurer.am reported.

Konjoryan stated that the Civil Contract faction believed the parliament should adopt the declaration in order to support the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan and call on all stakeholders to strengthen and develop it. He then read out the declaration.

The declaration highlights:

Armenia’s commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence with neighbors for the region’s prosperity.

Support for the joint declaration signed on August 8, 2025, at the White House by U.S. President Donald Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Acknowledgment of the initialing of the peace and interstate relations agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the same date.

Importance of agreements on reopening communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including unimpeded transit between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through Armenian territory, based on respect for sovereignty and mutual benefits.

Armenia’s readiness to work with the U.S. and other agreed partners on implementing the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) corridor project.

The need to ensure the durability of peace in line with the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

Gratitude to President Trump for his “irreplaceable contribution” to peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A call on Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s public, political, academic, and cultural circles to refrain from rhetoric or actions that could reignite the conflict.

The draft declaration was adopted with 64 votes in favor, 2 abstentions, while opposition factions did not participate in either the debate or the vote.

On August 8 at the White House, Pashinyan, Trump, and Aliyev signed a joint declaration following their trilateral meeting. On the same day, Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov initialed the agreement “On the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” in the presence of the leaders.