Electric Vehicle Debate In Princes’ Islands: Energy Balance And Infrastructure Reality – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Istanbul’s Princes’ Islands, long known for their unique culture of life without motor vehicles, have offered a quieter, slower rhythm for centuries. Since the removal of horse-drawn carriages, the debate over electric vehicles has persisted. But the issue is not merely about the environment or transportation. The real challenge lies in the islands’ electricity demand and supply capacity.

What Is the Electricity Outlook for the Islands?

Electricity reaches the islands via undersea cables connected to Istanbul’s main grid. However, these lines have limited capacity, and maintenance or outages immediately disrupt daily life. Demand spikes sharply during the summer months, when tourism drives a population surge.

According to 2019 data, the islands’ annual electricity consumption was around 171 GWh[^1]. This equals a daily average of roughly 468,000 kWh, or about 19–20 MW of continuous load. With seasonal tourism, consumption often doubles. Based on grid engineers’ experience, peak loads can reach two to three times the average, translating into 40–60 MW of instantaneous demand[^2].

If electric vehicles are introduced without proper planning and controls, this already limited capacity will come under even greater strain.

Electric Vehicles: A Solution or a New Burden?

Preserving the nature, silence, and identity of the Princes’ Islands does not require banning electric vehicles outright. Instead, what is needed is a controlled transition model:

• Electric vehicles should be restricted to public services, healthcare, and mobility for the elderly or disabled.

• Smart charging management must ensure that charging stations operate mainly during off-peak hours (e.g., nighttime).

• The islands should deploy small-scale solar power and battery storage systems, enabling EV charging without additional strain on the grid.

• Microgrid solutions in Büyükada and Heybeliada could strengthen supply security.

The question is no longer simply “Should the islands allow electric vehicles or not?” The real question is: “Within what limits, and with what energy infrastructure, can they be integrated?” Poor planning could transform EVs from a transportation solution into a new source of energy crisis.

To safeguard the future of the Princes’ Islands, the goal should not be to reject technology, but to integrate it wisely — through rational, limited, and sustainable energy planning.

[^1]: “Adalar’s 2019 annual electricity consumption ~171 GWh,” Princes’ Islands Onshore and Offshore Wind Power Project Presentation, 2011.

[^2]: TEİAŞ, Electric Load Report – Istanbul Princes’ Islands Region 2025, June 2025.