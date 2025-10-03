From Crude To Code: Evolving India–US Relations – OpEd

By Dr. Sameer Kumar

If the 2000s were about outsourcing code, the 2020s are about insourcing power. Visas and value chains are today’s front lines. Last week was another episode in the deteriorating relationship between the US and India. The US announced H-1B new rules of a $100,000 fee. After mixed signals sowed panic in tech corridors, the White House later clarified the new fee applied only to new H-1B petitions, not existing holders. As a large percentage of these H-1B holders are Indians, it disproportionately hits Indian STEM talent and mid-sized firms, and in my assessment could choke the US innovation pipeline.

Trump’s Tariff War 2.0 has now turned explicitly political. Effective August 27, 2025, the US slapped an extra 25% on Indian goods, citing Russia oil ties. This has now pushed overall duties to about 50%. The effect of this is already seen in India’s August exports to the US. As per Reuters, India’s exports to the US fell to $6.86B after the tariff move. As I write this, hurried talks are on, and officials hint some rollback could be on the table. Delhi is also weighing WTO-notified retaliation.

The question arises as to why trouble keeps recurring and if there are structural fault lines.

From both sides there’s a market access stalemate. The Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) stopped in 2020 and hasn’t been restarted by the US Congress. India has been asking for it back because it helped Indian exporters. At the same time, US exporters are complaining that India’s markets are hard to enter because of tariffs and NTBs. India argues these barriers are not unfair, but rather a matter of policy space.

Furthermore, India’s DPDP Act (2023) and 2025 draft rules plus payments data-localization (which is RBI’s 2018 mandate) create high-friction compliance. FDI rules have forced marketplaces (Amazon/Flipkart) into contortions. These platforms already had to twist their business models to fit India’s strict investment rules. If the new gatekeeper laws are passed, the pressure will increase even more. This would further limit how much power these big platforms can have over smaller sellers. We can expect it to resurface in any ‘mini deal’.

Both countries also have values and law-enforcement overhang. There have been disagreements over human rights and a plot case. These act like a shadow on the India–US relationship. Politicians may try to downplay them, but legal and security agencies remember, and that tension doesn’t just disappear. US human-rights reports keep stinging. Delhi rejects them as biased.

Now let’s turn to energy realpolitik which has taken center stage as the Russia–Ukraine War continues to rage. The US government isn’t happy about India’s oil deals with Russia. It believes this trade has helped Moscow keep earning money despite sanctions. So when Washington put new tariffs, it linked them to India’s decision to keep buying Russian oil. Of course, India sees this as interference with its right to make independent choices about energy. From Delhi’s point of view, buying cheap oil is about protecting its economy and people, not about helping Russia.

Tariffs will not deter India from importing discounted crude, as India sees a trusted friend in Russia, and buying Russian oil is part of India’s trust commitment to Russia. However, there are ways the US may still try to arm-twist India. To move Russian oil, India relies mostly on a mix of ships. A lot of these ships are insured by Western firms. If the US and Europe tighten controls on insurance, they may have a chance to disrupt India’s oil imports.

The exorbitant tariffs will surely bleed India in the short run, but eventually trade flows will adjust. India would redirect goods elsewhere or absorb some losses. By contrast, energy security is non-negotiable. Losing access to affordable oil is a far bigger risk than paying higher export tariffs.

Many companies in the US rely on H-1B talent (70% of whom are Indians). So one could expect TROs/PI motions from industry and universities. Any narrow national-interest exemptions will be litigated in the court of public opinion first. The $100k price tag will push firms to onshore in India rather than staff in the US. Ironically, this could reduce America’s leverage over Indian policy while slowing R&D in US labs.

Tariffs or Visa restrictions (more may come) while significant, are short-term disruptions rather than fundamental shifts in US – India relations. Both countries, for example, have a defense interlock. MQ-9B sale approvals and engine-tech cooperation signal unprecedented trust both countries have in each other. I feel, defense and security collaboration will continue to lead the bilateral relationship.

The India-US story is no longer about who writes code where. Rather it’s about who writes the rules – of data, supply chains, and deterrence. In my opinion, the danger isn’t a breakup; it’s drift – two partners walking in parallel, talking past each other, until a crisis forces a choice.