‘I Don’t Have Anything To Negotiate:’ Johnson Holds Firm

By The Center Square

By Thérèse Boudreaux

(The Center Square) – As the government shutdown enters its second day, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., defended Republican leaders’ refusal to concede to Democrats’ health care policy demands in exchange for their votes on federal funding.

“Don’t ask the Republicans what we should be doing or what we should be negotiating. I don’t have anything to negotiate,” Johnson told reporters Thursday. “I sent them in good faith exactly what they had voted for before. We did not put any Republican provisions in that, and we tried to make this very simple, in good faith, so the appropriations process of the people can continue.”

Despite voting for nearly the same bill a total of 13 times during the Biden administration, Senate Democrats have continued to vote down Republicans’ clean Continuing Resolution that would extend government funding for only seven weeks.

“There’s nothing I can pull out of the bill that was a Republican priority to say that ‘oh, we won’t do that, why don’t you guys vote for it now,’ Johnson said. “I am stunned that [Democrats] decided to shut the government down and hurt people. It is on them 100%.”

Democratic leaders vehemently oppose the bill because it does nothing to prevent the enhanced Obamacare Premium Tax Credits from expiring in December, a policy issue that they believe must be addressed now to prevent millions of Americans’ health care premiums from spiking.

By refusing to negotiate now on health care policy and refusing to pass Democrats’ $1.4 trillion counterproposal, Republicans “own” the shutdown, Democrats argue.

“Republicans shut down the government because they can’t be bothered to protect health care for Americans across this country,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., posted on X. “Premiums are set to more than double! Americans cannot afford this.”

Johnson countered that extending the enhanced Obamacare subsidies is “not a simple issue” that’s “going to take weeks” to hammer out. He and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., have said they are willing to discuss the issue with Democrats, but only after the government reopens.

“We have three months to do that. That is not an issue for today – today, the only issue is whether they’re going to vote to keep the government operating for the people,” Johnson said. “If they drag this one through the weekend, more and more people will be hurt.”

Having voted on both CRs three times already, the Senate is set to do so again Friday and will almost certainly fail to pass them. In a change of plans, however, Thune canceled a Saturday vote, meaning the shutdown would last through the weekend.

Republicans and the Trump administration are hoping that enough rank-and-file Democrats will cave inby Monday and provide enough votes for Republicans’ CR to pass without any health care concessions.