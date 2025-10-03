International Authorities Urge Germany To Reevaluate Support For Israel – OpEd

By Henry Davies

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, the international community has grappled with complex moral, legal, and political questions. Many European nations, including Germany, have responded by providing humanitarian aid to both Israel and Hamas, aiming to alleviate suffering and prevent further escalation. However, recent developments have sparked a significant debate about Germany’s longstanding policy of unwavering support for Israel.

On October 2, 2025, a remarkable coalition of over 150 Middle East experts issued a powerful call for a fundamental reassessment of Germany’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They urged Berlin to move away from its traditional doctrine of “Staatsraison”, or the national interest, which has historically justified unconditional support for Israel, regardless of the circumstances. Instead, they advocate for a policy rooted in international law, Germany’s constitutional principles, and a broader understanding of its historical responsibilities.

The experts’ position paper articulates a nuanced perspective. While acknowledging Germany’s profound moral obligation stemming from the Holocaust, the genocide that resulted in the murder of six million Jews, they emphasize that this responsibility should not translate into blind allegiance to all actions undertaken by the Israeli government. They highlight that recent events, particularly the alleged war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip, demand a more balanced and law-based approach.

“Support for Israel to atone for the Shoah cannot be seen in isolation from its indirect effects on third parties, nor from Germany’s wider historic record in committing or abetting genocides and other crimes against humanity,” the document states. This statement underscores a core idea: moral responsibility is complex and must be exercised with a critical eye, especially when human rights are at stake.

The experts argue that Germany’s historical responsibility is not limited solely to Jewish communities but extends to upholding universal principles of justice and human rights. They contend that selective acknowledgment of historical guilt, paired with unwavering political backing for Israel, risks perpetuating injustice—not only for Palestinians but also for Israel’s long-term security and moral standing. “Germany has a universal historic responsibility to uphold international law and protect human rights without discrimination,” they write. “Choosing complacency over decency damages Germany’s credibility and undermines its moral authority on the global stage.”

The coalition behind this call includes renowned scholars and policymakers, such as Middle East specialists Philip Holzapfel, Daniel Gerlach, and Muriel Asseburg. Their initiative has garnered support from experts in international law, political science, and diplomacy, including notable figures like genocide researcher Omer Bartov, Middle East analyst Kristin Helberg, and former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Even former Israeli Ambassador Ilan Baruch lent his voice to this movement, emphasizing the importance of reevaluating Germany’s policies in light of evolving realities.

The policy paper advocates for a return to a law-based foreign policy framework. It urges Berlin to reaffirm its commitment to international law as the guiding principle in its dealings with Israel and Palestine. Central to this is the recognition of the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, an essential step toward achieving a just and lasting peace. The experts also call on Germany to fulfill its legal obligations under the Genocide Convention by halting weapons exports to Israel, especially in light of allegations of war crimes.

In addition, the paper proposes tangible policy measures such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and banning the import of settlement products at the European level. These steps are presented not only as moral imperatives but also as practical actions to influence change and promote accountability.

This call for a shift in German policy reflects a broader debate about how nations reconcile their moral responsibilities with their national interests. The experts emphasize that true leadership involves standing up for justice, respecting international law, and prioritizing human rights, principles that should underpin Germany’s foreign policy in the Middle East.

As the conflict continues to unfold, the voices of these experts serve as a reminder that moral clarity, grounded in legality and human dignity, must guide international responses. Germany, with its historical legacy, is uniquely positioned to set an example by adopting a policy that balances historical responsibility with contemporary moral obligations. Only through such an approach can it contribute meaningfully to peace and justice in a deeply divided region.