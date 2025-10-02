Iran–Russia Strategic Pact Takes Effect

By Tasnim News Agency

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Moscow and Tehran has officially come into force.

The treaty was signed on January 17, 2025, in Moscow by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the ministry statement, the agreement marks a key milestone in bilateral ties and raises relations to a new stage of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The treaty was finalized during Pezeshkian’s January visit to Russia and was later ratified by Iran’s parliament on May 21.

The document cites earlier accords as the “legal foundation” for bilateral relations, including the 1921 treaty between Iran and Soviet Russia, the 1940 trade and navigation treaty with the USSR, the 2001 treaty on mutual relations and cooperation with Russia, and a 2020 joint declaration on strengthening international law.

Russian outlet RIA Novosti reported that the pact is framed as a continuation of these earlier agreements, embedding long-term cooperation against external threats.

The announcement coincided with the third round of regional consultations between Iran and Russia in Moscow, focused on West Asia.

Talks were held between Mehdi Shoushtari, Director General for West Asia and North Africa at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, and Alexander Kinshak, Director General for the Middle East and North Africa at Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Shoushtari also met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

The officials discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, underlining coordination in confronting crises in West Asia, where Israeli regime’s policies remain a central source of instability.