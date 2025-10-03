Karachi Is Just 200 Km Away: Is India Ready To Cross The Sir Creek? – OpEd

By Girish Linganna

On Thursday Oct 2, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning to Pakistan: any aggression in the Sir Creek region would invite a “resounding response” that could change “history and geography.”

For 78 years, the Sir Creek border dispute has dragged on. India has repeatedly sought to resolve it through talks, but Pakistan has stalled and expanded its military infrastructure near the creek. Singh’s remarks directly called out these flawed intentions and made it clear: Pakistan’s build-up near Sir Creek won’t be ignored.

Why Sir Creek Matters

Sir Creek is a 96-kilometre tidal estuary where the sea meets the land, between Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and Sindh province of Pakistan. Saltwater and river water mix here, tides flow daily, and the creek finally empties into the Arabian Sea.

Its geography alone makes it important — but its strategic location makes it explosive. Just 200 kilometres away lies Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, port, and economic lifeline. Threaten Karachi, and you threaten Pakistan’s very survival.

The 78-Year Dispute

The Sir Creek dispute dates back to 1947, when India and Pakistan gained independence. The conflict centres on where exactly the maritime boundary should be drawn through the creek and into the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan claims the boundary runs along the eastern bank of the creek, following the Thalweg Doctrine — which places international boundaries along the deepest channel of a waterway. India argues the border lies mid-channel, citing an 1914 Bombay Government resolution that demarcated provincial boundaries between Sindh and Kutch.

This seemingly technical disagreement has major consequences: it determines not just who controls the creek, but also the maritime boundaries extending into the Arabian Sea — affecting fishing rights, offshore oil and gas exploration, and exclusive economic zones worth billions of dollars.

More critically, it defines military access and naval positioning in waters dangerously close to Karachi.

Multiple rounds of talks since the 1960s have failed. While India has proposed taking the matter to international arbitration, Pakistan has resisted, preferring bilateral negotiations that have yielded no resolution. Meanwhile, Pakistan has steadily built up military positions along its claimed boundary.

Singh’s Dussehra Signal

Speaking at a forward base near Bhuj on Dussehra — a Hindu festival celebrating the victory of good over evil — after performing shastra puja (ritual blessing of weapons) with soldiers, Singh declared: “One route to Karachi passes through Sir Creek.” This was no metaphor. It was military geography turned into deterrence.

By tying Karachi directly to the Sir Creek dispute, Singh sent the strongest message in decades — India now sees Pakistan’s troop build-up there as not just defensive, but as exposing Karachi’s vulnerability.

When Singh warned of changing “history and geography,” he meant this: if Pakistan miscalculates and triggers conflict in Sir Creek, India’s response could be severe enough to alter territorial control and redraw strategic maps — particularly given Karachi’s proximity and economic importance.

Lessons of History

This kind of statement recalls 1965, when Indian troops advanced up to the Ichhogil Canal during the India-Pakistan war — the outer line of defence before Lahore. That shock was symbolic then; today, Singh’s Karachi reference goes further — it points at Pakistan’s economic jugular.

From Reaction to Action: Operation Sindoor

India’s shift in posture is not limited to words. After the May 7 Pahalgam terror attack — in which terrorists killed pilgrims and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir — India launched Operation Sindoor: four days of joint Army, Navy, and Air Force strikes deep into terrorist bases across Pakistan-controlled areas.

Pakistan tried to test India across the frontier — from Leh to Sir Creek — and failed. More importantly, India exposed Pakistan’s air defences, proving it could strike anywhere, anytime.

Operation Sindoor showed India has moved from reactive defence to proactive deterrence.

Capability and Will

India’s forces now have the capability to cover the 200 km from Sir Creek to Karachi with modern surveillance, precision weapons, and integrated operations. The real question has always been political will.

Singh’s words, spoken at a forward base with weapons blessed for Dussehra, underline that restraint must not be mistaken for weakness. India does not seek war, but any misadventure in Sir Creek or support for terrorism will invite decisive consequences.

The Larger Message

For ordinary Indians, Karachi may feel distant. But for Pakistan, it is everything — its financial centre, trade hub, and maritime lifeline. By linking Sir Creek to Karachi, Singh reminded Pakistan that continued provocation could trigger a response capable of crippling its economy and altering the strategic map.

Karachi is just 200 kilometres from Sir Creek. That is not rhetoric — it is fact. And facts, when backed by capability and will, change everything.