Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unites: A Strong Stand Against Terrorism – OpEd

By Ahmad Khan

The Pakhtunkhwa province (KP), which has traditionally suffered most in the history of terrorism, is experiencing a unique change in the war on terrorism. The tribal regions and the cities of KP have finally revolted against the horror of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This wave of solidarity, particularly in such districts as Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, and Upper Dir, is a strong demonstration of the determination of the area to restore its peace and security.

A good illustration of this new determination is the latest development in Bannu. The Hathi Khel Waziri tribe, following a traditional Jirga (tribal council meeting), has given a very clear ultimatum to the TTP: either leave by October 10th or have harsh consequences. This radical action is an indication that the story is about to change drastically. The citizens of Bannu, along with the local police, have demonstrated that they are no longer prepared to put up with this terror of a reign that has been tormenting their area over the years. Their association with security agencies is a sign of solidarity against extremism, which reaffirms their desire to maintain peace.

The reaction of the people in Bannu is a clear reflection of the terror being experienced in the area. The TTP has been attacking innocent civilians, schools, hospitals, and even public places over the years. More than 94,000 people have died as a result of these terrorist activities, but the people of KP are resolute in ending this violent cycle. The determination is obvious: they will not surrender their houses, their families, or their future to terrorism. They are standing by the security forces of Pakistan with a strong message to the TTP that their days are numbered.

This is not the only defiance in Bannu. In Orakzai, the people of Darra Hassan Zai, led by Mir Shah, managed to resist the forcible demand of extortion by the notorious TTP members such as Syed Nawaz and Qari Wajid. The Jirga was organised by the local Mushti tribe, and it was made clear that such extortion efforts would not be condoned. This was a turning point in the war on terrorism by KP. It showed that the TTP could no longer fear and intimidate local populations to make them submit to them. This was the power of the reaction of the community, which demonstrated that people of KP were not just passive victims, but they were fighting against the terrorists.

The TTP is having a united front to deal with as these local communities rise against terrorism. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not let these terrorists proliferate. Local resistance, enhanced by the security forces, has provided a very strong opposition, especially through tribal councils, to armed confrontations. The TTP does not have many days to stay in the area. Its citizens, KP, are no longer being terrorized by these groups but are on the front line to reclaim their homes.

Unity displayed throughout KP is one of the most important elements of this resistance. A month ago, the residents of the Upper Dir rebelled against the TTP a month ago, fighting off efforts of the group to establish itself in the region. The TTP was driven out through local initiatives and constant encouragement of security agencies. This is not merely a local triumph, but the representative of a greater movement that is sweeping across the province. The Upper Dir message is that there is no room in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (and there is no room in the TTP in Pakistan). The general antagonism towards the TTP is pegged on the notion that these are terrorists who purport to represent Islam, and yet they are actually enemies of Islam and society. The populace and ulema of KP disown their violence, their ideologies, and their preying on the local.

What is happening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a mass enlightenment. It has ceased to be the war only between the TTP and the Pakistani state. It is a war between the extremist forces and the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of the state, who are struggling to have the right to live in tranquility. The people of KP are fighting to support a future in which their children will be able to attend school without fear, hospitals will be safe, and their communities will be able to flourish. These communities are leading in the war on terror with security forces on their side, and the tide is turning to the cause of peace.

These activities are critical to the success of KP and Pakistan in general. In the past, the TTP has used the tactic of exploiting local grievances, instilling fear, and breaking up communities. However, today, when these communities are united, they are making a strong statement that the TTP tricks will not succeed anymore. The will of the people in numbers, combined with the might of security forces, is turning out to be quite an effective tool in combating extremism.

To sum it up, the rising opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an epoch in the war on terror in Pakistan. The unity of the people of KP, determination, and encouragement to security forces are ensuring that the TTP will not be left to breed. This opposition is not merely that of evicting terrorists out of the area; it is that of recovering the future of the province and the country. It is also a strong message that when joined, communities can overcome even the most formidable enemies. Pakistan is united, and the message to TTP is that their terrorism days are over.