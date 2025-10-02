NATO Secretary General Visits Denmark To Discuss Threats To Democracies, Security Cooperation And Aid To Ukraine 

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Denmark on 1 October 2025. His visit began with a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom. In the evening, Mr. Rutte was received by Their Majesties King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

Mr. Rutte praised UK’s armed forces for “providing the hard power, not only for the defence of the UK, but for the whole of NATO.” He also commended Prime Minister Starmer for his leadership on Ukraine and for “making sure that Ukraine has all the weapons they need to stay in the fight, but also be in the strongest possible position whenever peace talks start.”

The following day, the Secretary General joined the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in Copenhagen. He participated the plenary as well as a roundtable discussion with European leaders and the President of Ukraine Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy on security and resilience. He emphasised the pressing dangers from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, noting their efforts “to undermine us and tear up the rules-based order.” He urged greater support for Ukraine and enhanced defence production to counter escalation risks and deter aggression.

The Secretary General also held several bilateral meetings while at the EPC with Allies as well as partners, including the President of Moldova Ms. Maia Sandu and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.