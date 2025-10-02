UN Chief Guterres Condemns Deadly Terror Attack Targeting Manchester Synagogue

By UN News

Thursday’s terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester, which left at least two worshippers dead on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, has been strongly condemned by the UN Secretary-General.

The suspected attacker also died, after being shot by police. Three others are reportedly in a serious condition following the car and stabbing assault on the Heaton Park synagogue in the northern English city.

Heinous assault on Yom Kippu

“Houses of worship are sacred places where people can go to find peace,” said the UN chief António Guterres, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson.

“Targeting a synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is particularly heinous.”

Video footage from outside the building – which is around four miles north of the city centre in a neighbourhood with a large Jewish community – showed the attacker lying on the ground after being shot by officers from Greater Manchester Police.

Two arrests have been made in relation to the incident, according to police. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that extra police will be deployed at Jewish houses of worship across the country.

Alarm over rising antisemitism

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is devoted to repentance, reflection and seeking forgiveness. Many worshippers spend much of the day in synagogue with special prayers to open and close what is a day of fasting.

The Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to the victims and their families in Manchester and beyond, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

“He stands in solidarity with the Jewish community and calls for those responsible to be brought to justice,” the statement continued.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the alarming rise of antisemitism worldwide and stresses the urgent need to confront hatred and intolerance in all their forms.”

The UN High Representative who serves as focal point for monitoring antisemitism, Ángel Moratinos, issued a statement underlining that houses of worship should be places “where worshippers find solace and peace, not terror and fear.”

As the senior official working to enhance a system-wide response, he reiterated his determination “to continue to stand-up and speak out against all acts of antisemitism.”

Mr. Moritanos was also appointed UN Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia in May this year.