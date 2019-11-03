Ayatollah Khamenei Claims Iran-US Dispute Stems From 1953 US-Led Coup

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the dispute between Tehran and Washington has its roots in the 1953 coup led by the US and UK intelligence agencies against the country.

“The US has not changed since November 1964 when its puppet regime exiled our beloved Imam Khomeini. The same aggressive, vicious behavior and the same international dictatorship has continued. Today it has become weaker than in 1964, but it has become more brutal and impudent,” Ayatollah Khamenei said Sunday in a meeting in Tehran with a group of school and university students ahead of the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance and the National Students Day.

“The Americans distort history and pretend that the Iran-US disputes stem from the takeover of the US embassy. No! It goes back to the 1953 coup d’état, when the US overthrew a national government – which, of course, had made the mistake of trusting the United States – and established its corrupt and puppet government in Iran,” the Leader added, according to Khamenei.ir.

“Since the victory of the Revolution, during the last 41 years, the US has carried out all the hostile actions it knew against the Iranian people, including coups, ethnic provocations, arousing separatism, sanctions, sieges, etc. Of course, we were not inactive and did everything we could to confront the US; and in many cases, we managed to corner them.

“Our most important confrontation with the United States was to block the way for American political re-infiltration into our country’s foundation. Avoiding negotiations is also one of the ways to block American infiltration. It means that there is a nation in the world that does not recognize the usurpation, tyrannical power, and international dictatorship of the US,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader also rejected the idea that negotiations with US will solve all problems.

“Some imagine that negotiations will solve all the problems. This is one hundred percent wrong. The US wants to show Iran that it has been brought to its knees by accepting to negotiate. Cuba and North Korea’s experiences are in front of our eyes. They took photos and even expressed love for the North Korean officials. But they didn’t reduce the sanctions even a little.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further said if Iran had negotiated with them, it wouldn’t have gained anything, and they would raise new demands and impose new conditions.



