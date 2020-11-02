ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East The Americas World News 

Iran: FM To Begin Latin American Tour

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif is going to take a tour of Latin America that includes participation in the new Bolivian president’s inauguration, a spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif will begin the tour of Latin America on Tuesday.

The foreign minister will take part in the inauguration of new president of Bolivia Luis Arce, he noted.

Zarif will later travel to Cuba and Venezuela, Khatibzadeh added.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to restore the bilateral ties with Bolivia to a perfect level, hoping that the two nations would enhance relations in line with the mutual interests.

In a meeting with Iran’s envoy to La Paz on Saturday, Arce said he would push for the expansion of relations between Bolivia and Iran after forming his government.

Highlighting the friendship between the two nations, Arce expressed hope that Iran would continue to support Bolivia in technical, scientific and industrial fields.

Arce won 55 percent of the votes against six rivals on the ballot, easily avoiding the need for a runoff, and providing vindication for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party of former President Evo Morales who was ousted last year and now lives in exile.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.