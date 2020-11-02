Iran: FM To Begin Latin American Tour

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif is going to take a tour of Latin America that includes participation in the new Bolivian president’s inauguration, a spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif will begin the tour of Latin America on Tuesday.

The foreign minister will take part in the inauguration of new president of Bolivia Luis Arce, he noted.

Zarif will later travel to Cuba and Venezuela, Khatibzadeh added.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to restore the bilateral ties with Bolivia to a perfect level, hoping that the two nations would enhance relations in line with the mutual interests.

In a meeting with Iran’s envoy to La Paz on Saturday, Arce said he would push for the expansion of relations between Bolivia and Iran after forming his government.

Highlighting the friendship between the two nations, Arce expressed hope that Iran would continue to support Bolivia in technical, scientific and industrial fields.

Arce won 55 percent of the votes against six rivals on the ballot, easily avoiding the need for a runoff, and providing vindication for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party of former President Evo Morales who was ousted last year and now lives in exile.