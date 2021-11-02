ISSN 2330-717X
Sabah al-Din Abu Qaws. Photo via Al Bawaba

Music Legend Sabah Fakhri Passes Away

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

By Alex Abumuhor

The Syrian artists Syndicate mourned the Syrian artist Sabah Fakhri, who died at the age of 88, nicknamed “Sanaja Al Arab,” one of the most important Arab artists.

He recorded about 160 melodies between a song, a poem, a role, a muwashah, and a mawwal, Fakhri also achieved a record after singing on stage for 10 continuous hours without a break, at a party in the Venezuelan city of Caracas in 1968.

The late artist who’s real name is Sabah al-Din Abu Qaws was born in Aleppo in 1933, and was awarded the Syrian Order of Merit of the Excellent Class in 2007, in recognition of his great and distinguished achievements in the service of art.

He held several positions, so he was elected captain of artists, vice-president of the Arab Artists Union, and director of the Syrian Song Festival.

