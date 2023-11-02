Iran Chairs UNHR Council Social Forum 2023 In Geneva

By Tasnim News Agency

The 15th Social Forum of the UN Human Rights Council 2023 began its work at the venue of the UNHRC in Geneva on Thursday with Iran chairing the event for the first time.

The two-day meeting kicked off at the headquarters of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday, with Iran’s UN Ambassador Ali Bahraini being the chairperson.

More than 60 participants, including high-ranking officials, diplomats and non-governmental organizations, are expected to hold various expert meetings and discuss issues, including the role of science, technology and innovation in the promotion of human rights, especially after the coronovirus pandemic.

Back in May, Iran was appointed by the president of the UN Human Rights Council to be Chair of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Iran’s appointment was a matter of regional rotation, “in consistency with established UN procedures.”

The Social Forum is an annual meeting convened by the Human Rights Council. It is a unique space for open and interactive dialogue between civil society, representatives of Member States, and intergovernmental organizations, on a theme chosen by the Council each year.

One of the key goals of the Forum is to promote social cohesion based on the principles of social justice, equity and solidarity as well as addressing the social dimension and challenges of the ongoing globalization process.