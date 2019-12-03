NATO Secretary General Meets President Trump Ahead Of Leaders’ Meeting

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Trump at Winfield House in London ahead of the Meeting of NATO Leaders on Tuesday (3 December 2019).

They discussed the progress made on burden sharing in the Alliance, with European Allies and Canada due to spend $130 billion extra by the end of 2020, a figure that will rise to $ 400 billion by the end of 2024. The Secretary General stressed that this was unprecedented, and making NATO stronger.

They also discussed further improvements to the readiness of Allied forces, stepping up the fight against terrorism and addressing other strategic challenges. The Secretary General stressed that NATO is the most enduring and successful alliance in history as it continues to adapt to the evolving threats Allies face.

