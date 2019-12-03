ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The Hajj begins in Mecca on the eighth day of the last month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, if pilgrims are not already wearing their ihram - two pieces of white cloth for me, simple, loose clothing for women - they must do so. Photo Credit: Fadi El Binni of Al Jazeera English, Wikimedia Commons.

1 Religion 

Saudi Arabia: Minister Signs Agreements For 2020 Hajj Season

The minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten, recently signed several agreements in meetings with the head of the Iraqi Hajj mission, Sheikh Khalid Al-Attiyah, the Moroccan minister of Islamic affairs, Ahmed Tawfik, and the Indian minister of minority affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The agreements came within the framework of early preparations for the Hajj season this year, with the meetings conducted in the presence of Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah.

These agreements pertained to the arrival of pilgrims coming from the aforementioned countries, to provide all requirements for people to perform their rituals.

In a statement, the minister of Hajj and Umrah stated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were keen to ensure the safety of pilgrims in the Kingdom until their departure.



Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

