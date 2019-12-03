Saudi Arabia: Minister Signs Agreements For 2020 Hajj Season

By Arab News

The minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten, recently signed several agreements in meetings with the head of the Iraqi Hajj mission, Sheikh Khalid Al-Attiyah, the Moroccan minister of Islamic affairs, Ahmed Tawfik, and the Indian minister of minority affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The agreements came within the framework of early preparations for the Hajj season this year, with the meetings conducted in the presence of Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah.

These agreements pertained to the arrival of pilgrims coming from the aforementioned countries, to provide all requirements for people to perform their rituals.

In a statement, the minister of Hajj and Umrah stated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were keen to ensure the safety of pilgrims in the Kingdom until their departure.

