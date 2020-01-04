Iran: Khamenei Warns Of Harsh Revenge For US Killing General Soleimani

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that harsh revenge awaits the criminals behind the martyrdom of Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed condolences over the assassination of Major General Soleimani, who was martyred following a US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday.

Describing martyrdom as a reward for Major General Soleimani’s lifelong efforts, the Leader underlined that the revered commander’s path would be continued, adding, “However, a harsh revenge awaits the criminals who have the blood of him (General Soleimani) and the other martyrs of last night’s incident on their hands.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also reminded all friends and enemies of the Iranian general that the resistance path will continue vigorously, stressing that continued battle and ultimate victory will disappoint the murderers and criminals.

The Leader also declared three days of national mourning in Iran.

The second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) awas also martyred in the US airstrike in the Iraqi capital.

The White House and the Pentagon have confirmed the martyrdom of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

