Spain: Recorded Unemployment Falls By 38,692 In Last 12 Months, A Year-On-Year Decrease Of 1.21%

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s number of recorded unemployed at the State Public Employment Services fell by 38,692 in the last 12 months at a year-on-year rate of 1.21%. The total number of recorded unemployed now stands at 3,163,605, the lowest figure for a month of December since 2008.

In seasonally-adjusted terms, unemployment fell by 3,081 people on November 2019.

The number of unemployed fell by 34,579 in December when compared with the previous month, a decrease of 1.08%.

Unemployment among men stands at 1,328,396, a rise of 10,710 (up 0.81%), while unemployment among women stands at 1,835,209, a decrease of 45,289 (down 2.41%) when compared with November. When compared with December 2018, unemployment among men has fallen by 8,848 (down 0.66%) and among women by 29,844 (down 1.6%).

Unemployment among young people under the age of 25 fell by 18,892 in December (down 7.11%) when compared with the previous month, while unemployment among those aged 25 and above fell by 15,687 (down 0.53%).

Recorded unemployment fell in 13 autonomous regions, led by Andalusia (down 16,681), Madrid (down 3,799) and the Region of Valencia (down 2,943). However, unemployment rose in four regions headed up by Navarre (up 782) and La Rioja (454).

By sector of economic activity, recorded unemployment fell in Agriculture by 6,640 (down 4.5%), Services by 41,687 (down 1.85%) and among first-time job-seekers by 10,884 (down 4.04%). In contrast, recorded unemployment rose in the Industrial sector by 6,350 (up 1.36%) and Construction by 18,282 (up 7.15%).

More than 2 million permanent employment contracts signed in 2019

A total of 2,159,434 permanent employment contracts were signed in 2019 as a whole.

The total number of contracts registered in the month of December stood at 1,740,332. Of those, 139,077 were permanent contracts and 1,601,255 were temporary contracts.

Benefits

The coverage rate of the unemployment protection system in the month of November stood at 64.8%, up 4.9 percentage points up on the same month of 2018.

There were 1,964,132 unemployment benefit recipients in November, 6.5% more than in the same month of the previous year.

The amount paid out totalled 1.7 billion euros in November, 12.9% more than in the same month of the previous year.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.