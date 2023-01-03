Brazil: Oil, Gas Output Down 4.6%, Nears 4 Million Barrels In November

By ABr

By Cristina Indio do Brasil

Brazil’s total oil and natural gas production in November reached 3.978 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)—3.095 million barrels of oil per day (bbl/d) and 140.380 million cubic meters of natural gas per day (m³/d). The data were released Tuesday by national agency ANP.

Oil production is said to have shrunk 4.6 percent from the previous month, but compared to November 2021 the volume represents an 8.5 percent improvement. For natural gas, a 5.6 percent decrease was registered in output against October. Conversely, it saw an increase of 2.8 percent compared to November of the previous year.

According to the authority, “the reduction in oil and gas production was mainly driven by scheduled and unscheduled interruptions in production on platforms Cidade de Ilha Bela, Cidade de Caraguatatuba, and Cidade de Mangaratiba, in the pre-salt layer,” the statement reads.

Pre-salt

The document also shows that production from the pre-salt layer reached 2.964 million boe/d—74.5 percent of Brazil’s production. In 129 wells, 2.327 million bbl/d of oil and 101.35 million m³/d of natural gas were produced. The volume is down 5.7 percent from the previous month and up 9.2 percent against the same month in 2021.