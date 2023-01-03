ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

Iranian Court Rules On Case Of Belgian Spying For US

The Iranian Judiciary has found a Belgian national guilty of spying for the US government, a source said. 

The informed source told Tasnim on Tuesday that the Belgian national has been convicted of crimes such as “spying for the hostile US government and money-laundering” and the Judiciary has given a verdict on the defendant.

The source noted that the Iranian Intelligence Ministry forces had arrested the Belgian national who had come to Iran under the guise of philanthropic activities with the purpose of spying for the US government and distributing money among groups active in the anti-security spheres.

After the completion of investigations and a series of court sessions, the Belgian national has been found guilty of at least four charges and criminal acts, and the ruling has been issued in his case, the source added.

