Iran’s Zarif, Top EU Official Borrell Meet In Tehran

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell held talks in Tehran on Monday.

Zarif and Borrell exchanged views about a host of topics, including the latest developments surrounding the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The new EU foreign policy chief has visited Tehran for the first time after taking office.

Borrell, Spain’s former foreign minister and ex-Speaker of the European Parliament, replaced Federica Mogherini as the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in late 2019.

On January 16, Borrell met with Zarif for the first time after assuming the new post.

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi, India, Zarif urged the European countries to meet their commitments to the JCPOA, and correct their mistakes in dealing with Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat also provided evidence, in an outspoken manner, for the mistakes and inaction on part of the three European members of the JCPOA (France, Britain and Germany) and their failure to honor their commitments.

