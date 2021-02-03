ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, February 4, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian border guards who had been kidnapped at a border post and taken into Pakistan being released. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

IRGC Says Iranian Border Guards Freed From Pakistan

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The two remaining Iranian border guards who had been kidnapped at a border post and taken into Pakistan back in 2018 were released on Tuesday night, the IRGC said.

The Quds Base of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force announced in a statement that its constant efforts and intelligence activities resulted in the release of the two border guards from Pakistan.

The repatriated servicemen were the last two from a group of 14 Iranian border guards who had been held hostage by the so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group since 2018.

The Pakistani-based terrorists kidnapped the 14 Iranian forces at a border post in Mirjaveh region in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan in October 2018.

Iranian military forces along the southeastern border areas are frequently attacked by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tehran has frequently asked the two neighbors to step up security at the common border to prevent terrorist attacks on Iranian forces.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

