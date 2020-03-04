Spain: PM Sánchez Visits Professionals At Health Alert And Emergency Coordination Centre

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the Health Alert and Emergency Coordination Centre managed by the Ministry of Health, the department responsible for coordinating the management of information and offering support for any response to national and international health alert and emergency situations that pose a threat to public health.

It is currently the centre coordinating the alert situation stemming from the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Accompanied by the Minister for Health, Salvador Illa, the Prime Minister visited the installations housing the Health Alert and Emergency Coordination Centre, greeted the professionals, technicians and managers who work there, and received first-hand information from the centre’s director, Fernando Simón, who provided the latest coronavirus figures, which has now infected more than 170 people in Spain.

During his visit, Sánchez acknowledged the “professional commitment” from the technicians who work in this department and thanked them for the message of “calm and serenity” they convey through their work.

Pedro Sánchez underlined the need to strengthen cooperation between public authorities for tackling this epidemic and highlighted the obligation to work in a coordinated fashion with the other countries affected, especially in Europe, to curb its spread.

