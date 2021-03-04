Iran: Rouhani Says Centrifuges Spinning With ‘Superior Quality’

By Tasnim News Agency

President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the progress in Iran’s nuclear industry, pointing to the high-quality centrifuge machines for uranium enrichment, and reminding the 2015 nuclear deal violators how quickly Tehran can resume the work on nuclear production.

The Iranian administration has fulfilled the pledge to keep both the economy and the centrifuges rolling, Rouhani said at a cabinet session on Wednesday, noting that the country’s centrifuge machines are spinning with higher quality.

“In recent days, we proved that we can carry out all of our nuclear production activities within one week if we want to,” he added.

The president said although the new US administration has acknowledged that its predecessor had adopted wrong policies, it has not still taken any serious steps to lift the sanctions on Tehran.

Iran will immediately resume honoring its commitments as soon as the US lifts the sanctions, the president noted, advising the Biden administration to avoid the Zionist trap that disgraced Trump in the international political arena.

He made it clear for the European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that implementing the deal is not possible through words and slogans without any practical action.

It is Iran that has saved the JCPOA throughout three years of economic war, Rouhani stated, urging the Group 4+1 to terminate the anti-Iran sanctions and comply with the law.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states —the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China— and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231.

However, former US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

In May 2019, Iran began to scale back its JCPOA commitments after the remaining European parties failed to fulfill their end of the bargain and compensate for Washington’s absence.