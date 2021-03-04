Virus Balkanicus – Fascist Chauvinism: The Ignorance Of Reuters – Essay

By Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

Media ethics is the weakest part of the professional journalism today anywhere in the world. Instead of writing in civilized way, very often agencies, and especially Reuters, writes about Balkan people if they were tribes from the 11th century or so.

Case in Point? Read no further than the headline: Former enemy Serbia donates COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia’s Muslims, Croats and written by “Reuter’s staff”. In this case, maybe, even a tribe isn’t the right term

Maybe we can include lack of media literacy as well within the tribe(s) of Reuters as well, so I am kindly inviting them to read my recent 20019 book with title “Media literacy and Media ethics, the only way out” (publisher: Eurasia Review)t o increase the knowledge about two most important poles of the postmodern professional journalism: ethics and literacy. Although, there might be a problem in reading that. Why? Because of the hidden agenda of the ones who ordered articles like the aforementioned one, following my old saying “Conspiracy theory does not exist, but it works.”

So, after this introduction, allow me, please, to “kill the beast” of ignorance and lack of respect:

By saying “former enemy” within the title, for somebody with the lack of the information about the area, it would be understood that it has happened almost yesterday and not 25 years ago. It would be the same as if I were to write “Former enemy Germany donates three million malaria tablets to U.S. for potential use against coronavirus” instead of the real title: Bayer donates three million malaria tablets to U.S. for potential use against coronavirus Bosnia and Herzegovina is the country that consists of (due to the Constitution) of Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats and others — and who the hell are Bosnia’s Muslims? According to the title of the article it looks like, distribution is given directly to the Mosques where religious Muslims pray 5 times a day?! Although, Bosniaks are a majority Bosnian Muslims, but what about those “others” like me who are “Others”: Bosnian and Herzegovinians. Shall we just die? The rest of the text within this Reuters report is a craft work of the one or more persons from the Reuters field correspondents, but it would be correct as well the text about Germans and US, if written in the same way, lining on World War II.

But, one more question arises: Is it still the time, having in mind all I wrote within the past year (2020-2021) here, to think about the possible continuance of something what we left behind in the bloody nineties of the 20th century? Of course, it would please warlords (current leaders) of the Bosnian Muslim, Serb and Croat tribes who continue to suck the peoples lives within the past, almost, thirty years, through corruption, nepotism and hatred towards other and different ones.

So, maybe the members of “Reuters tribe” know something that I do not, although a scientist – that Historia est not magistra vitae (a paraphrase of the Latin saying — History is not the life teacher) and that there is a organized mass plan activity led by hidden forces beyond our understandings and knowledge.

Is a new war on a horizon?

Is a new populism rising?

Is ignorance on the pedestal of the knowledge?

Although, fascist chauvinism never died anywhere in the world, it restarted again in the 1990’s within the area of former Yugoslavia, continued in EU within Belgium (2010) Norway (2011), and further more in France (2015) and Hungary (2019) and practiced on 6.1.2021 in the USA as well.

Moreover, the outcome of the current pandemic as the paradise for the manipulation and dictatorship:

Manipulation with the numbers of deaths and infected with Covid-19 anywhere in the world and especially on Balkans (Serbian example is here) Dictatorship with using of the measures against basic human rights to “protect” the people from the people, while leaders are breaking the rules almost every day. Examples from 3.3.2021 and funeral of Zagreb Mayor where instead only 30, were present 2000-3000 people at least. Therefore, nobody is guilty. George Orwell was right:” All Animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.”

When it comes to the question of Bosnia and Herzegovina (entities RS and FBiH), on 3.3.2021 the number of infected is 894 and 29 deaths (on the population near 3 million people and it is huge number). So, having in mind that not even one vaccine purchased and bought yet in this part of Europe, I think that cattle, sorry, people, should again re-elect fascist chauvinist parties from Bosniaks (SDA), from Serbs (SNSD) and from Croats (HDZ) and their satellites in the fort-coming general elections in 2022.

Why?

To finish the work and kill us all, because every death per day since the 1.12.2020 (when possibility arises to purchase vaccines) lies down on the leading fascist chauvinist parties of Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats who now can meet a goal of happiness (my paraphrase of their goals): “Death of other and different ones is in my heart and soul. If some of my people dies in meantime, it has happened within the golden goal. The means we have. To meet the final score.”

Reuters, maybe, after all, did not make mistake. Maybe, as planned, they are helping the mentioned leaders to meet a goal and release this World from the Virus Balkanicus, after all.

However, there is one problem: Virus Balkanicus is spread around the World, and it will be difficult to get rid of. Yet, it is good to kill it within its roots – the Balkans. Maybe, its mutations in the EU and around the World will be later easy to get rid of.

Only, maybe. Not for sure.