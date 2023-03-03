Iran-Venezuela Direct Shipping Line To Support Trade, Merchants

By Tasnim News Agency

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Caracas announced via Twitter that a direct shipping line has been established between Iran and Venezuela, with a ship set to depart every three months.

The aim is to support trade and merchants of both countries, with the first ship having already departed towards Venezuela in Bahman 1401 (January/February 2023).

The Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reported in November 2022 that the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group had launched the shipping line, but its continuation would be dependent on the response of businesspeople from both countries.

Iran reportedly sent the Golsan ship as the first shipment to Venezuela in November. The two countries signed a 20-year “cooperation road map” during a state visit by President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran in mid-June 2022, seeking to boost bilateral ties as they both face US sanctions.