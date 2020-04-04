Coronavirus Response: Ventilators From Germany Arrive In Spain

By Eurasia Review

Two Spanish military aircraft flew from Hamburg to Torrejón airport on Friday to deliver 50 ventilators sent by the German government as part of the ongoing collective effort by NATO Allies against the global pandemic of Coronavirus, NATO said in a statement.

Spain had made this request for assistance through NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC). The EADRCC is NATO’s principal disaster response mechanism.

The Centre operates on a 24/7 basis, coordinating requests from NATO Allies and partners, as well as offers of assistance to cope with the consequences of major crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alliance is already coordinating and supporting national efforts against the pandemic with logistical, transport and medical help. On 2 April 2020, NATO Foreign Ministers directed NATO’s top commander, General Wolters, to coordinate the necessary military support to combat the coronavirus crisis and to start using fast-track paths through Europe’s airspace for military flights carrying medical supplies.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.