Jordan: Former Head Of Royal Court, Other Senior Officials Arrested

By Arab News

Jordanian citizens Hasan bin Zaid and Bassem Awadallah, who is a former head of the Jordanian Royal Court, have been arrested, Jordan News Agency reported.

The arrests were made after close security follow-ups and “for security reasons,” the agency reported.

Jordan News Agency said Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein was not one of the people detained, despite reports in some publications, including the Washington Post, which claimed he had been arrested.

Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom’s support for Jordan and any measures that the country takes to protect it’s security, Al-Ekhbariya reported.