ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, April 4, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Jordan's Basem Awadallah. (Supplied)

Jordan's Basem Awadallah. (Supplied)
1 Middle East World News 

Jordan: Former Head Of Royal Court, Other Senior Officials Arrested

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Jordanian citizens Hasan bin Zaid and Bassem Awadallah, who is a former head of the Jordanian Royal Court, have been arrested, Jordan News Agency reported.

The arrests were made after close security follow-ups and “for security reasons,” the agency reported. 

Jordan News Agency said Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein was not one of the people detained, despite reports in some publications, including the Washington Post, which claimed he had been arrested.

Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom’s support for Jordan and any measures that the country takes to protect it’s security, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.