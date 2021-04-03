Virus Balkanicus – Fascist Chauvinism: Regime As The System Of Ignorance – Essay

By Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

There is no change of the regime without the change of the political system, regardless how much we are trying to get back into the life feeling that something is not rotten in Bosnia and Herzegovina (entities RS and FBiH), although it is. And stinks. Painfully.

The system which provides manipulation with all different kind of blockades from the ethno national leaders and opposition which eats its own tail must be destroyed. Why? The answer is hidden within the current pandemic situation.

No vaccines and the population of 3,500,000 with mortality in March of 2021 per day (between 70 and 90 human beings) even worse than in “good old days of the war” back in 1992-1995. Why?

The answer is amazingly simple: Ignorance is not any more just the power in Bosnia and Herzegovina (entities RS and FBiH), but it is also the way of living. The knowledge is in the biggest enemy of the rulers of the country, fascistic chauvinist parties and their satellites that “represents” the people of Bosniaks (Muslims) – SDA party, Croats (Catholics) – HDZ party and Serbs (Ortodox) – SNSD party. Others are not taken into the account, because “others”, like Bosnians and Herzegovinians exists within the Dayton peace accord (never accepted Constitution at the Parliament of BiH, so BiH is the champion in the World not having written Constitution but Constitution as the Annex of Dayton peace accord) de iure, but cannot be elected to the Public office de facto and de iure.

If you mention, for example, my formula “rights=responsibility; responsibility=empathy and empathy=equality” you are immediately enemy of the people, because during the pandemic, when people are losing their lives, jobs and dignity, the represents of the ruling parties are buying new cars for the office, arranging suspicious purchases of the ventilators and other equipment for the hospitals (read: stealing between 10 and 15 million Euros, at least) and forcing people to go abroad (during the 1 – 3 March, around 29.000 people from Bosnia and Herzegovina went to Serbia) and get vaccinated freely while that created great geo-political win for the Serbia, the country which was (and still is for some) mortal enemy during the war, back in 1992-1995.

My formula is a joke for the country in which you have 90 billionaires and 600 millioners while there are at least 40 % of unemployed working capable population and nearby 30 % of the population above 65 years old with monthly income less than 300 Euros per month, while monthly need for food for 4 member’s family is near 900 Euros. So, why the food is more expensive in Bosnia and Herzegovina than in Germany and even in Poland and Lithuania, while the average salary is between double and even more less than in the mentioned countries?

Answer is again, very simple:

Why all this? Methodology, the science of the possible is relentless. And when I think that none of these events should have happened, I do not want to look for answers where there are none, but through the simple words, answer on the question-HOW? Because the goal was nothing more than a hypocritical desire of individuals eager to manipulate with human souls of the region to shape the South American model of life to the local people.

Why are there so many drugs on the streets of Sarajevo, Zenica, Tuzla, Bugojno, Travnik, Banja Luka, Mostar, Čapljina, Posušje…?

The answer is simple.

That was a goal. To enable a total anarchy, and produce a situation in which all things become possible. Oh, how good are their teachers. All those who have been excommunicated from this area back in the fifties (of XX century)… they came back on the eve of wars and brought the plan! No plan. The revenge! Yes, revenge for everything that has been done to them during their youth. To ruin the environment of humans and the nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. They have been woven into the South American crazy dreams that still exist. They have brought a plague of madness that encompasses the width of its current premises.

Why yesterday’s beggars overnight became the rulers of our souls?

The answer is simple.

Lies! Yes, the story of the threats to vital national interests became their fury. Word without objection raised in fear of their own vanity. Lie like those of Goebbels’s that are repeated a thousand times. Lying about the green, blue and red color that together cannot do anything else than to give sleepy gray of disappearance of one of them (or even all of them together?). And the joint mixed colors? There has never been. Only real truth belongs to them.

Why corruption unites human creatures that have been called the squirrels of new forms of democratic thought?

The answer is simple.

Where everyone steals, nobody is stealing. And the circle is closed. Closing in relentlessly on every citizen in order to absorb every last desire they have for a better life. The one that leads to human ends right where it will not be misplaced shores of years of life. They have taken from me more than two decades. Twenty four years of suffering through a single movement, a movement of the erasers simply erased by them. And when the hopes when trying to re-create a creation of it, they will come back again, crazy in their attempts to kill the human character in me.

Why obey to the ones on the front line?

The answer is simple.

Do not let anyone, who has been an indication with the possession of his/her own attitudes/stands, as its skepticism shows. And the reason? Do not bring into the question the word of a leader. Attitude and behavior of the leader. Opinion of the leader. Because, the leader is the nation. And he, as an individual person called a leader, is only the executioner of public desire. Complete ancient and centennial desires for final liberation from the self. In a word – through dying.

The answer is simple.

Not complicated, but really simple. In the moment when the general interests are beyond individual ones then we will finally cease to serve them. The moment when … Until then, I’ll try to fight the offenses to finally become part of the common good, not through the silence of Orwellian times, individual aspirations directed. And as the poet once said, “Whether the freedom will be able to sing as the slaves sang about it…?” I will not let freedom to do that, because I must live for the day. Some day of the future generations shaped within the foundations of the present. A day of good people; a day of truth and reconciliation. A day when there is not a matter of WHO you are, but only HOW are you doing things within your own mission. Because of yourself, within a whole society.

So, you cannot change the regime with replacing them just with others. You have to change the system in which one member of the municipal council (through memberships of commissions and different level of power) can gain 2.500 Euros while the average sallary is 460 Euros. Translation of the word „Minister“ in Latin is „servant“, but in BiH, people are servants for them while the salaries of each of 146 ministres or so is between (monthly) 2.500 and 3.000 Euros on different levels.

Nevertheless, to change a regime, you have to change a system. Although, I underlined that several times in my interviews for the local media in Bosnia and Herzegovina (tacno.net and federalna.ba) and Worldwide conferences (4 professors from 4 continents at Communication talks), the solution is within the cooperation of the citizens and international community.

How? Secretly, because, if it goes publicly, you will be pronounced as the foreign mercenary and a traitor.

How the hell, I know that? Because I was, back in 1998 considered, by the brother of local imam (Bosnian priest) a traitor of Bosniaks (Muslims) and back in 2019 by local colleague professor (Serb) as the foreign mercenary, being visiting Kazakhstan as the “American mercenary” and Iraq as the “Islamic mercenary”.

So, how to change the system and in the same time to change the regime? Very simple anywhere in the world. Through my given formula above. Who will do that?

If I tell you, to quote mafia code “I would need to kill you”.