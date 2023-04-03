Iran-Saudi Arabia Joint Chamber Of Commerce To Be Launched Soon

By Tasnim News Agency

A member of the Presiding Board of the Iran Chamber of Commerce said on Monday that an Iran-Saudi Arabia Joint Chamber of Commerce will be set up in the very near future to strengthen mutual ties in trade and economic fields.

Keyvan Kashefi made the remarks on Monday at the 82nd Meeting of the Council of Dialogue between the Public and Private Sectors held in Kermanshah province, terming the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia as the most important political and economic event in the country in recent weeks.

The private sector of the country welcomes this constructive and positive interaction between Iran and Saudi Arabia eagerly, he stated.

Kashefi also considered the political decision, whose results have been very positive on the economy of the country, ‘very positive and constructive’ and expressed hope that amicable interaction with the other countries in the world will go on as well.

With the effective steps taken in this regard, the joint chamber of commerce between Iran and Saudi Arabia will soon be launched, he stated.

The Chairman of the Kermanshah Chamber of Commerce called the restoration of calmness to the financial markets including the currency and gold markets as well as stability at these markets ‘as the salient achievement of the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia’.

He said this shows how accurate and logical political decisions can affect the economy of the country positively.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are the two main countries in the region, so the political and economic cooperation between the two countries will pave the way for regional stability, he underlined.

Kashefi went on to say that exchanging trade and economic delegations is planned to start shortly after the reopening of the embassies