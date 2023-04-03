Egypt's President Abdelfattah El-Sisi greets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo Credit: SPA

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President Discuss Cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

At a Sahoor banquet, the officials also reviewed the deep-rooted bilateral relations and efforts towards regional and international developments in addition to issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

The Egyptian president arrived earlier in Jeddah and was received by the crown prince at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Saudi and Egyptian senior officials attended the meeting.

El-Sisi then left Jeddah where he was seen off at the airport by the crown prince and Saudi senior officials.

