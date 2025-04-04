A 21st Century Statement Of Reform And Conservative Jewish Beliefs – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

I pass on this statement that I have just signed. It is from rabbis and cantors who wish to make this statement.

A Statement of Jewish Beliefs

In this time of swirling events and governmental chaos, it is important to remind ourselves of our core beliefs as American Jews. These are some of the values we hold dear and which guide our Jewish lives and our actions.

We believe that all people are the children of God, endowed with holiness, all equal in value. (Genesis 1:27)

We believe in welcoming the stranger, the alien in our midst, the one who lives with us. (Leviticus 19:33) We are commanded to love the stranger as ourselves. We are a people of repeated migrations, descended from strangers in Egypt.

We believe in honesty, commanded not to bear false witness (Exodus 20:13, Lev. 19:11)

We believe in listening respectfully, valuing the ideas of those who disagree, and seeking peace. (Avot 1:12, 1:18)

We believe in fairness in business and all transactions: not engaging in fraud, paying workers promptly, honestly representing what is offered. (Lev.19:13; 19:35-6)

We believe in respect for others, especially for the strangers among us, for elders and those less fortunate, and all who struggle. We are commanded not to take advantage of the weakness of others, not to place a stumbling block before the blind. (Lev. 19:32; 19:14)

We feel it is very important to engage in acts of kindness and believe that we are in a relationship with all people and should behave with compassion and empathy. (Avot 1:2)

We call what we give to others tzedakah, giving based on justice. We believe in the importance of compassion, but what we give to others in need is based on seeking justice in society.

We believe in knowledge and the exchange of ideas, including minority viewpoints. We value learning and the advancement of knowledge, in science, in literature, sacred and secular. (Avot 1:16)

We believe in respecting and caring for our world, for tending the land and acting as dedicated stewards. (Genesis 1:29-30 and Lev. 19:23 ff.)

We cherish the religious freedom in the United States and celebrate the diversity of beliefs and practices in our country. We deeply value the American Constitutional guarantees separating religion and state that have made possible the flourishing of all religions in our country.

I would add that 21st century Judaism welcomes all non-Jews who wish to learn about our 35 century ongoing tradition, and to join the Jewish People.