Breaking The Cycle: Mechanization Brings Hope To Pakistan’s Brick Kiln Workers – OpEd

By Kashif Nawab

Pakistan’s brick kiln industry, where 99.8% of bricks are still handmade, is undergoing a significant transformation with efforts to introduce mechanized production. With nearly four million workers, including women and children, engaged in harsh conditions, the move aims to modernize the sector and eliminate child labor.

A pilot initiative led by the Pakistan Partnership Initiative (PPI) and its partner Families Set Free (FSF) has introduced a brick-making machine imported from China, which was installed in Faisalabad. The machine was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by FSF President Mike Brickley, PPI CEO Ashraf Mall, and Punjab Assembly Member Ejaz Alam Augustine, along with other industry stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, PPI CEO Ashraf Mall outlined the broader vision for the project, stating, “We aim to mechanize the entire brick kiln industry in Pakistan. This is the first step toward ending the cycle of labor exploitation.”

FSF President Mike Brickley emphasized the humanitarian impact of the initiative, adding, “Mechanization will free women and children from the burden of brick-making. Our goal is not only to modernize the industry but also to empower freed families, helping them build sustainable futures.”

Punjab Assembly Member Ejaz Alam Augustine commended the initiative, calling it a “transformational step” for the industry and the laborers who have long been trapped in exploitative conditions.

Brick kiln owners presented mixed reactions to the shift. While many acknowledged the benefits of mechanization—such as improved brick quality, increased production efficiency, and potential export opportunities—some expressed concerns over managing manual laborers and adapting to new processes. However, there was general recognition that modernization is a necessary evolution for the industry’s future.

Freedom for 42 Families:

In a separate event later in the day, 42 families—comprising approximately 250 individuals—were released from bonded labor in brick kilns. To facilitate their transition toward financial independence, each family received a rickshaw, enabling them to start their own small businesses.

Expressing gratitude, many of the freed individuals thanked PPI, FSF, and God for their liberation, highlighting their aspirations to send their children to school and secure a better future.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to reform its brick kiln industry and provide relief to those trapped in generational bonded labor.