Code, Combat, And Command: How The Indian Army Is Leveraging AI And Big Data For The Battlefield Of Tomorrow – Analysis

By Ashu Mann

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data are not merely support tools in today’s rapidly evolving battlefield. They are becoming the backbone of modern warfare. From enabling precision targeting and predictive logistics to creating integrated command structures, AI and data analytics are revolutionising how militaries plan, fight, and win wars. For the Indian Army, the future lies not in distant promise but in present transformation, with significant technological strides underway under the ‘Decade of Transformation’ initiative.

The Global Shift Toward AI-Enabled Warfare

Across the globe, recent conflicts such as the Armenia-Azerbaijan war, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war have highlighted the decisive role of AI and Big Data. AI-enabled drones and loitering munitions have been used for surveillance and precision strikes. Real-time data processing has allowed forces to anticipate enemy moves, while cyber warfare has blurred the lines between conventional and non-conventional warfare. The United States and China have made significant advances in military AI, developing battlefield management systems that can process thousands of data points in real-time, from satellite imagery and drone feeds to electronic intercepts, offering commanders a comprehensive situational picture.

Operational Benefits for the Indian Army

Recognising the transformative potential of these technologies, the Indian Army has undertaken massive structural and technological reforms. Over 50 AI projects are under development at the Indian Army AI Incubation Centre in Bengaluru in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). These projects range from AI-based decision support systems to advanced image analytics, automated target recognition, and predictive maintenance of critical equipment.

Big Data Analytics (BDA) is being integrated into the revived Combat Information Decision Support System (CIDSS), enabling battlefield commanders to process, analyse, and act on enormous datasets in real time. This significantly shortens the Observe-Orient-Decide-Act (OODA) loop, enhancing decision-making speed and accuracy. Moreover, the Indian Army has operationalised AI-based Integrated Perimeter Security Systems (IPSS) across sensitive areas, significantly enhancing threat detection and reducing human error.

Revolutionising Surveillance and Strike Capabilities

Unmanned and autonomous systems have become a mainstay of modern battlefield operations. The Indian Army has already inducted four Heron Mk-II Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) and is progressing with acquisitions of SATCOM-enabled Hermes Starliner and MQ-9B Predator drones. Over 363 logistics drones are being procured, with 163 already under delivery. Swarm drones, capable of executing coordinated precision strikes, have been successfully inducted. Two schemes for Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarms (A-SADS) tailored for high-altitude and desert terrains are in progress. Such integration of unmanned systems significantly enhances Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, ensuring 24/7 situational awareness even in the most hostile environments.

Cyber: The New Frontline

As warfare moves into the digital realm, cyber capabilities, both offensive and defensive, are critical. The Indian Army is enhancing its cyber posture by creating specialised Cyber Operations Units and establishing technology clusters focused on AI, quantum computing, and blockchain. Offensive cyber capabilities allow disruption of enemy command and control networks, degrade communications, and paralyse logistics.

Conversely, defensive capabilities ensure the resilience of the Army’s communication and data networks. The Indian Army’s cyber defence initiatives are guided by real-time threat intelligence, AI-enabled anomaly detection, and layered security protocols. The balance between offensive and defensive cyber strategies will determine information dominance in future conflicts. The Indian Army’s investments in this area, including electronic warfare units and counter-drone capabilities, aim to achieve superiority in this critical domain.

Building Indigenous Capacity for Long-Term Security

Aligned with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Army is driving indigenous innovation. More than 454 R&D projects are underway in collaboration with 567 industry and academic partners, worth over ₹2.1 lakh crore. Notable efforts include partnerships with IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and IISc Bengaluru, incubating over 30 defence-focused startups. The Army Design Bureau (ADB) has facilitated over 85 No-Cost-No-Commitment demonstrations and operationalised 24 technologies worth approximately ₹3,300 crore. Technologies like Vidyut Rakshak, Exploder, and Agni Ashtra have already been transferred to the private industry for mass production.

Preparing for the Future

With over 126 procurement schemes worth ₹2.18 lakh crore already approved and another 188 in the pipeline, the Indian Army is methodically closing its capability gaps. By 2030, the Army plans to achieve total ammunition indigenisation, making India’s defence apparatus more resilient to external shocks. In addition, under the Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) program, Indian soldiers are being equipped with state-of-the-art weapon systems, smart gear, and communication devices that integrate seamlessly into a more extensive battlefield management network.

Multi-domain & Tech-driven

AI and Big Data are not the future of warfare. They are its present reality. For the Indian Army, this shift is not just about keeping pace with global powers. It’s about securing India’s sovereignty, enhancing operational readiness, and building a force fit for 2047 and beyond. With structured initiatives, indigenous innovation, and unwavering commitment to modernisation, the Indian Army is on course to become one of the world’s most technologically advanced and combat-ready forces. As conflicts become multi-domain and tech-driven, India’s soldiers will not only fight with rifles but with data, algorithms, and autonomous systems by their side.