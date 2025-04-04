EU-Central Asia Summit In Samarkand: ‘Why Uzbekistan?’ – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

Uzbekistan is seeking to diversify its partnerships and is increasingly strengthening ties with Europe. This rapprochement has accelerated since Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power. In recent years, Uzbekistan and the European Union have progressively expanded their cooperation in trade, economy, investment, and technical-financial sectors.

In December 2017, the Government of Uzbekistan approved a program to diversify foreign trade routes for 2018-2022, focusing on developing transit routes to European countries through the Caucasus and Türkiye.

The most active bilateral engagements at various levels have taken place over the past eight years, driven by President Mirziyoyev’s targeted policies. According to academic studies, a key focus of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is to establish and develop close, mutually beneficial relations with the European Union.

In particular, trade volume with France, the EU’s most powerful country, reached $251.6 million in 2017. In the first half of 2018, trade turnover increased to $146.2 million, 12% more than the same period in 2017. The steady growth of these figures is largely attributed to high-level agreements, exemplified by President Mirziyoyev’s official visit to France on October 8, 2018. More recently, Mirziyoyev visited Macron again on March 12, 2025, highlighting the strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Uzbekistan is also reinforcing its ties with Germany. President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Berlin on January 20, 2019, marked a new era in bilateral relations, reflecting Uzbekistan’s strategic approach to engaging with Europe’s two major powers: Germany and France.

Strengthening political dialogue and supporting reforms have become key pillars of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Both parties have granted each other Most Favored Nation (MFN) status, covering customs duties, taxes, and regulations on trade, transport, and distribution.

Uzbekistan has deepened its engagement with EU institutions and major member states, with high-level interactions increasing significantly in recent years. Mirziyoyev has made official visits to France, Germany, Hungary, and Italy, leading to comprehensive cooperation programs and large-scale joint projects across multiple sectors, including:

Automotive manufacturing



Agriculture



Chemical industry



Mineral exploration and extraction



Green energy



Pharmaceuticals



Aviation



Construction materials and electrical equipment



Education and information technology



In November 2024, Tashkent hosted the European Economic Days, organized by the European-Uzbek Association for Economic Cooperation (EUROUZ). The event gathered over 300 representatives from the Uzbek and EU government and business sectors to foster partnerships and explore new business opportunities. Additionally, Uzbekistan and the EU have launched joint projects to improve internet connectivity in Central Asia. Initiatives like “Connecting Central Asia” (C4CA) and “Satellite Connectivity for Remote Communities of Central Asia” aim to enhance digital infrastructure and provide high-speed internet access to remote areas.

As a result, the EU has become Uzbekistan’s most significant trade partner. Bilateral trade has seen steady growth, rising from $2 billion in 2016 to $4.4 billion in 2022, $5.8 billion in 2023, and reaching $6.4 billion in 2024.

The Hungarian media outlet DailyNewsHungary describes Uzbekistan as an essential partner for Hungary, with headlines such as: “Uzbekistan Becomes One of the European Union’s Key Partners.” By implementing joint projects in socio-economic development, education, rule of law, border management, crime prevention, and environmental protection, Uzbekistan has solidified its position as an important EU partner.

Uzbekistan’s key trade partners in the EU include Germany, Lithuania, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Spain, Hungary, and Austria. In recent years, engagement between Uzbek and EU business communities has intensified, with EU companies increasingly participating in large-scale investment projects in Uzbekistan.

Currently, over 1,000 EU-funded enterprises operate in Uzbekistan, with a total investment portfolio exceeding €30 billion. Major European companies such as EDF, Total Energies, Voltalia, Airbus, Suez, Orano, Linde, Siemens Energy, Knauf, OTP Group, MOL Group, and Lasselsberger Group are actively engaged in Uzbekistan, introducing new technologies, expertise, and innovations across various industries.

The EU also provides technical support for Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), further integrating the country into the global economy.

Cooperation is accelerating. In 2024, Uzbekistan and the EU signed a strategic partnership roadmap for critical raw materials, focusing on supply chain integration, investment attraction, and promoting environmentally sustainable raw material sources.

The importance of this partnership is underscored by high-level attention. During the European Economic Days in Tashkent, President Mirziyoyev addressed participants, expressing confidence that the event would significantly contribute to strengthening trade and investment ties with Europe.

Finally, in April 2024, the EU and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic partnership on critical raw materials. This milestone agreement marks a crucial step toward securing a diversified and sustainable supply of essential materials for the EU’s green and digital transitions.

The EU-Central Asia Summit will take place in Samarkand on April 3-4, 2025, reflecting the EU’s recognition of Uzbekistan’s strategic role in the region. The event will bring together top leaders from Central Asia and the European Union.

Conclusion:

Uzbekistan’s economic transformation – Over the past thirty years, Uzbekistan has undertaken significant reforms that have been widely recognized by the international community. The country’s economic liberalization and trade policies have placed it among the ten fastest-growing economies in the world.

Strategic foreign policy – Uzbekistan prioritizes cooperation with influential international organizations and developed nations, particularly in trade, investment, and economic liberalization.

Strengthening ties with the EU – Uzbekistan has made the development of relations with the European Union a key priority. Cooperation is conducted within the framework of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), which serves as the foundation for bilateral engagement. The deepening relationship between Uzbekistan and the EU opens new opportunities for both sides. For the EU, Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region provide opportunities for stabilizing transport and logistics chains, as well as securing alternative access to critical raw materials. For Uzbekistan, the EU is vital for:

Accessing new external markets,



Bringing global attention to water, climate, and regional security issues,



Diversifying its foreign policy partnerships.



Uzbekistan’s growing economic and political role in Eurasia is underscored by its balanced and multi-vector diplomacy, positioning itself as a bridge between Asia and Europe. With its continued reforms, investment-friendly climate, and strategic location, Uzbekistan is set to become an even more important partner for the EU in the coming years.