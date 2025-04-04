EU: Use Historic Summit With Central Asia To Champion Civil Society – OpEd

By IPHR

As the first-ever EU-Central Asia Summit approaches, International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) calls on EU leaders to address pressing human rights concerns in discussions with their Central Asian counterparts. In a letter to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will represent the EU at the summit, IPHR urged the EU to use this opportunity to call for concrete steps to counter the growing restrictions on civil society and fundamental freedoms in the region.

”As the EU deepens its strategic cooperation with Central Asian countries in areas such as energy, security, and transport, it must remain firm in upholding human rights as a fundamental pillar of its engagement,” said Brigitte Dufour, IPHR Director. “This summit is a crucial moment to send a strong message of support for the region’s civil society, which is facing unprecedented attacks. That message is especially critical now, as US assistance to the region’s civil society is declining.”

The EU-Central Asia summit will take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on 4 April 2025. It will be hosted by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and attended by other Central Asian leaders, in addition to the EU’s high-level officials.

Based on monitoring carried out together with local partners, IPHR’s letter highlights concerns over deteriorating civic space across Central Asia.

Longstanding challenges faced by local civil society and independent media have intensified, partly due to the Trump administration’s recent suspension of US government assistance programmes and its move to terminate funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), including the Central Asian services reporting in local languages. While some suspensions have been partially lifted and RFE/RL’s funding restored, the situation remains uncertain. Moreover, it is alarming that these shifts in US assistance policy have emboldened regional policymakers to amplify negative rhetoric and propose further restrictions.

The adoption of a “foreign agent” style NGO law in Kyrgyzstan last year set a worrying precedent, with similar measures now being discussed elsewhere – most notably in Kazakhstan, where such legislation is being drafted. Across the region, civil society organisations face excessive oversight, registration barriers, and smear campaigns.

Independent media operate under mounting pressure, and authorities increasingly restrict access to information and stifle free speech under the guise of combating disinformation, protecting ”traditional” values, and preventing societal discord.

The rights of peaceful protesters continue to be violated, and widespread impunity persists for serious abuses committed during the suppression of mass protests in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan (Karakalpakstan) and Tajikistan (the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region) in 2022.

Activists, human rights defenders, journalists, bloggers and others who criticise authorities face persecution, including prosecution – often under vaguely worded charges – and imprisonment under harsh conditions.

In this climate, it is crucial that the EU stands firmly with the region’s civil society, including through enhanced assistance programmes and other tailored support measures.

IPHR urges the EU to address current alarming civic space trends during the summit and:

Reiterate that human rights and democratic values remain at the core of the EU’s partnerships with Central Asia;

Publicly affirm support for the region’s independent civil society;

Call on Central Asian governments to reverse restrictive policies affecting civil society organisations, independent media, and individual activists, human rights defenders, journalists, and bloggers, and ensure that they are able to work safely and without fear of harassment or intimidation;

Insist on the need for full accountability for serious human rights violations committed during the 2022 crises.

The EU Central Asia Strategy and Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreements negotiated with the Central Asian governments emphasise shared values and human rights commitments. This summit presents an opportunity for the EU to stand by these principles and ensure that its engagement contributes to meaningful improvements in human rights across the region.