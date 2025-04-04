Expedite The Bridge To Singalatheevu: Open Letter To Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – OpEd

By A. Jathindra

His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi

Prime Minister of the Republic of India,

Dear Modiji,

As a proud Sri Lankan and fellow South Asian, it is my honor to warmly welcome you on your forthcoming visit to our ‘land of beauty’. Each of your visits has marked pivotal milestones in Indo-Lanka bilateral relations in recent times, and your fondness for Sri Lanka is apparent. During the 1942 ‘Quit India’ Indian National Congress meeting in Bombay, Bapuji’s affection for Ceylon was emphasized when he included it in the resolution calling for freedom for Asiatic nations. Against this backdrop, I believe you now stand as the second Bapuji of Sri Lanka

Excellency, your leadership for the Global South is eagerly anticipated and widely recognized, as evidenced by the remarks of James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, during the May 2023 Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation. Your continuous engagement with Sri Lanka underscores the importance of bilateral ties between both countries amid the evolving dramatic political changes in the Global South. Your visits to neighboring countries reflect your commitment to the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

However, it is concerning that not all neighboring countries share the same dedication to the ‘India First’ policy. Under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s leadership, this policy was boldly proclaimed, though its practical implementation was sometimes questioned. We remain uncertain about the new National People’s Power government’s stance and their commitment to upholding the ‘India First’ policy.

Considering these circumstances, your fourth visit comes at a pivotal moment when the coinciding with the Janatha Vimmukkti Peramuna (JVP)-led government’s shift from anti-India rhetoric to recognizing India’s foremost role in the Indian Ocean Region. Certainly, your scheduled visit heralds a new era of collaboration between a giant and a smaller neighbor.

In March 2015, you inaugurated a new chapter in Sri Lanka-India relations in the post-civil war era with your visit, the first by an Indian leader in 28 years. Your words that day were not mere diplomatic formality but a pledge to Sri Lankans that has since been fulfilled: “As a friend, our good wishes and our support and solidarity have always been with Sri Lanka.” When Sri Lanka faced an unexpected economic crisis, it was India that shouldered the burden for Sri Lankans and played a crucial role in supporting Sri Lanka’s subsequent recovery. For this, every Sri Lankan citizen is deeply grateful to the government and people of India.

The historical ties between the two nations are profound. India’s independence was a catalyst for Sri Lanka’s independence. The words of J.R. Jayewardene, ‘India’s freedom is Lanka’s freedom too,’ are a testament to this historic bond. While it may be challenging to quantify the benefits India has gained from Sri Lanka, the benefits Sri Lanka has derived from India are numerous since the time of India’s sacrifices against British colonial oppression. Jawaharlal Nehru’s prophetic words, “India can do well without Ceylon in the future to come; Ceylon may not be able to do without India,” continue to resonate with those who value the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

Your Excellency, your fourth visit comes at a crucial time when several bilateral projects proposed by both governments remain pending. This letter focuses on one key issue: the construction of a bridge between our two nations.

As you insisted in your 2015 address to the Sri Lankan Parliament, “India and Sri Lanka don’t have a land boundary, but we are the closest neighbours in every sense.” I hope your fourth visit will further reinforce this reality

In July 2002, the Sri Lankan government suggested building a bridge between Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, India, and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. An agreement was signed to formalize this plan, aiming to establish road and rail links and promising substantial economic advantages for both sides of the Palk Straits. However, the project was postponed due to the civil war and has remained inactive since.

Your Excellency, in 2023, you and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in “productive and outcome-oriented talks” at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. These discussions led to the signing of four agreements, one of which aimed to enhance connectivity between both nations. Following this, in April 2024, joint efforts commenced to build the land bridge.

This project, which has been a topic of discussion for over two decades, has the potential to transform the economic landscape of our region. It is hoped that during your third term in office, this project will gain a solid foundation. Your fourth visit should mark the transition of this project from a dream to a concrete reality.

In your first visit, you recalled the lines of a famous song, ‘Sindu Nadiyin Misai’, composed by the great nationalist poet Subramanian Bharati in the early 20th century: ‘Singalatheevukkinor paalam ameippom’ (we shall construct a bridge to Sri Lanka) and stated, ‘You came with the hope of building this bridge.’ Ten years later, we expect you to come not just with hope but with the intention of drawing a timeline for the foundation stone for this historic project.

A bridge between India and Sri Lanka is more than just an infrastructure project; it is a symbol of the enduring historic bond between two nations. As you pointed out, both countries “do not have a land boundary.” The bridge shall represent our shared histories, mutual aspirations, and a commitment to a future of prosperity and cooperation between two neighbours.

Your Excellency, I humbly draw your attention to this and urge that you expedite the construction of the bridge, ensuring it symbolizes the shared history and aspirations of both our peoples.

Yours sincerely,

A. Jathindra,

Political Analyst,

Founder of the Centre for Strategic Studies – Trincomalee