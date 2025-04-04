International Criminal Court And The Duterte Arrest Saga: Its Over-Arching Economic And Politico-Legal Implications – Analysis

By Jumel Gabilan Estrañero and Fatima J. Saquilayan

Last March 11, 2025, the Office of the Cabinet Secretary (CABSEC) under the Office of the President received Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s warrant of arrest that is compliant to the Philippines’ commitment to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). The Prosecutor General of the Department of Justice (DOJ) served the warrant as Duterte alighted from the plane from Hong Kong. Duterte was placed in government custody at Villamor Air Base after he, his common-law wife, Honeylet Avanceña, and members of his entourage arrived at 9:20 am from Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific flight No. CX 907. The plane carrying Duterte later departed Manila en route to The Hague, Netherlands, where he is set to face charges of crimes against humanity in connection with his war on drugs.

Generally, there was a guidance from the President allowing Interpol to issue warrant of arrest then coursed through the Philippine National Police (PNP) to Duterte. Interpol asked for assistance, and the Office of the President (OP) obliged because there has been a commitment to the Interpol to fulfill. If the Philippines is not duty-bound, they will no longer help the Philippines with other cases involving Filipino fugitives abroad. This was also the sentiment of the President Marcos and what the international community expects from the Philippines as the leader of a democratic country that is part of the defense and security community of nations which is different from his statement last year (2024).

Effect of the Rome Statute Withdrawal

The Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute, which became effective in 2019, does not eliminate its responsibilities for actions committed while it was a State Party. According to Article 127 of the Rome Statute, withdrawing does not remove the ICC’s authority over crimes that occurred during the country’s period of membership. This principle was affirmed in Pangilinan v. Cayetano, G.R. No. 238875 (2021), where the Court recognized that exiting a treaty does not erase accountability for acts committed prior to withdrawal.

As a result, the Supreme Court must assess whether the ICC’s ongoing investigation and the issuance of an arrest warrant for Duterte are legitimate consequences of the obligations the Philippines had while the Rome Statute was in effect. While the country is no longer an ICC member and may not be under its automatic jurisdiction, the ICC retains the authority to investigate alleged crimes committed between 2002 and 2019, when the Philippines was still a party to the treaty.

Globally, the announcement that President-elect Donald Trump[1] plans to impose devastating sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) that has sent shockwaves across the globe last January up to this day (March). For some Filipinos, the move resonates on a deeply personal level, as the ICC’s actions have often been perceived as politically motivated, particularly in its investigations into former President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs. Trump’s bold stance against the ICC could implication fundamentally and alter the international dynamics surrounding the Philippines and vindicate Duterte’s supporters, who see the court as a biased institution. At the backdrop of this, China is exploiting the Philippine issue in favor with hem as they poised to move in speedy juncture when it comes to its AI and Cyber-Technology investments and manufacturing.

Political Economy Analysis and Spillovers

In human security level (e.g. various posts and narratives in social media and news outlets), there is a widespread notion that ICC aligns with the sentiments of many Filipinos who feel that the international community has unfairly targeted their leaders i.e. Israel’s Natenyahu et.al. The sanctions could embolden other nations to follow suit, creating a coalition of states that reject the ICC’s jurisdiction and call for reforms in international law. For the Philippines, this could open the door to renegotiating its position on international justice, asserting its sovereignty, and reclaiming its narrative on human rights.

Politically, initially, among the key considerations are the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC on March 2019. On March 17, 2018, the Philippines notified the UN Secretary General that the Philippines was withdrawing from the ICC. The withdrawal takes effect one year after notification which was on March 16, 2019.

Politically, in view of the upcoming Midterm Election, further decline of Marcos-Romualdez’ slate is expected to begin this March up to April. The unravelling of the Marcos-Duterte dynastic alliance was the game-changer. In January 2025, Marcos Jr changed his stance and said he would “respond favorably” to an ICC arrest and cooperate with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). From here, arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC) carries significant political and social implications for the Philippines. The inclusion of Duterte’s daughter, Sara, and two key allies: both of whom are seeking re-election suggests that the case could directly influence the country’s political landscape, particularly with the upcoming midterm elections. If the ICC pursues charges aggressively, it may alter electoral dynamics by polarizing voters and strengthening narratives of political persecution among Duterte’s supporters.

Furthermore, the historical precedent of Joseph Estrada’s 2001 arrest serves as a cautionary tale. Estrada’s detention on plunder charges ignited mass protests, nearly overthrowing the government. A similar response cannot be ruled out if Duterte is arrested, as his influence remains strong, particularly among his loyal voter base. This could escalate into heightened political divisions, potentially destabilizing governance and exacerbating factionalism within the country. While Duterte’s potential arrest aligns with international justice efforts, it risks deepening domestic polarization, especially if it is perceived as politically motivated. The extent of civil unrest and institutional stability will largely depend on how the government, opposition groups, and Duterte’s supporters respond to the ICC’s actions.

The 1st week of May will be the dictating scenario if Marcos would be able to rectify its act towards Duterte Supporters especially the DDS/Diehard Duterte Supporters along with Hugpong ng Pagbabago and PDP-Laban; key political parties of another opposing camp against Marcos Administration. On the other side, it will unite former Vice President Robredo’s supporters even more to strategize politically against Marcos and Duterte not only this 2025 Election but also in 2028 National Election.

On the other hand, ICC arrest has significant implications for the 2028 Philippine elections. With Vice President Sara Duterte widely anticipated to run for president, her father’s detention in The Hague weakens a key argument used by her opponents. If the ICC’s credibility is undermined, it removes a significant point of criticism against her. Conversely, the portrayal of the Dutertes as “international pariahs” loses impact when the ICC itself faces opposition from anti-ICC supporters in the Philippines and other countries. The ICC’s actions may also shift the country’s political discourse away from international scrutiny and refocus attention on domestic concerns, where the Dutertes continue to enjoy strong support. Previously, the Marcos administration leveraged the ICC’s attention to redirect discussions toward further investigations into their family’s history, particularly the human rights violations and killings during Martial Law in the 1970s and 1980s.

Despite the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC in 2019 under the Duterte administration, the Marcos administration appears to be politically aligning with the ICC’s arrest warrant. This strategy serves multiple purposes: weakening a major political rival, garnering favor with liberal democratic nations in exchange for financial or diplomatic benefits and deflecting attention from its own historical complicity in human rights violations during the Martial Law era.

While the ICC has faced criticism for disproportionately targeting leaders from weaker, less powerful nations while sparing those from global superpowers; its involvement in the Philippines remains a significant and positive development. Given the entrenched nature of elite dominance, the capture of state institutions by powerful political families, and the weakness of civil society, external pressure is necessary to compel the country’s leadership to uphold human rights and comply with international legal standards.

Economically, beyond the immediate implications for the ICC, Trump’s actions could have far-reaching consequences for the Philippines. The sanctions package would likely deter financial institutions and allied nations from cooperating with the court. This could make it nearly impossible for the ICC to enforce arrest warrants or carry out investigations. In the case of Duterte, this means that the threat of international prosecution a specter that has loomed over his legacy could effectively disappear.

Domestically, Philippines’ credit rating and investment would be affected as how neighboring countries view the Philippines unless there is high stake to retain the portfolio investment in the Philippines given that the stock market[2] is down, and investors are jittery as per Trade Industry Department because of political unrest. There could be increased market volatility as the arrest of a former head of state is an unprecedented event in the Philippines, introducing a high degree of political uncertainty. The political instability can erode investor confidence, leading to reduced foreign and domestic investments. This may translate to slow economic growth, as seen historically. This may also result in an unpredictable business environment, which can deter investment and negatively impact corporate profitability. Or things may be in favor with the Philippines due to being compliant with ICC?

The arrest of former President Duterte, coupled with concerns over a global economic downturn fueled by Trump’s tariff policies, creates an atmosphere of political and economic uncertainty in the Philippines. This instability is likely to deter investors who prioritize stable environments for their capital, potentially slowing down economic growth and development.

Adding to these concerns is the growing rift within the “UniTeam” alliance between the Marcos and Duterte families. Their political disunity threatens to weaken the current administration’s ability to implement cohesive policies, further unsettling investor confidence. Beyond political risks, economic vulnerabilities such as food security challenges, fiscal constraints, and rising debt levels also weigh heavily on the country’s outlook.

If these issues remain unresolved, the Philippines may struggle to attract foreign investments, which are crucial for sustaining economic momentum. Moving forward, addressing political divisions and ensuring economic stability will be essential to maintaining investor trust and preventing long-term economic repercussions.

Meanwhile, to balance this, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act helps the Philippines attract more foreign investments despite these disruptions and that the listings are expected to continue amid recent political instability. For the old regulars, they have been through the cycles. The Philippines must check the domestic investors. They have been powering a lot rather have domestic investors[3] than foreign investors because they do not veer/run away.

Legally speaking, the ICC arrest also shows the weakness of both international and national courts in general. A case is deemed moot and academic when the issue at hand is no longer active, meaning the requested relief can no longer be granted or any judicial ruling would have no practical effect (David v. Macapagal-Arroyo, G.R. No. 171396 (2006). If Duterte has already been surrendered and is in ICC custody, any intervention by the Supreme Court to stop his transfer would be legally meaningless. Following this principle, the Supreme Court generally dismisses petitions aimed at preventing actions that have already been carried out, as courts are meant to resolve actual controversies involving enforceable legal rights (Republic v. Moldex Realty, Inc., G.R. No. 171041 (2020); Angara v. Electoral Commission, G.R. No. L-45081 (1936). If Duterte’s extradition has already taken place, the primary request to block his surrender would be unattainable, likely making the petition moot.

There is also a question on ICC’s jurisdiction on whether it still have jurisdiction considering that Philippines already left the ICC and thus heightening the implication of Philippine courts to put someone into speedy, fair, and justiciable trial. Following the provisions of the ICC, the court retains its jurisdiction over crimes committed prior to withdrawal. For the Philippines, from November 1, 2011 (date that ICC went into effect in the Philippines) up to March 16, 2019 (effective withdrawal). The crimes charged against Former President Duterte was within the said period.

The question of the ICC’s jurisdiction over Philippine nationals is likely to be revisited as Duterte challenges the legitimacy of the case against him. Despite the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the ICC retains authority over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member. However, Duterte can still contest this jurisdiction, arguing that the withdrawal nullifies the court’s ability to prosecute him.

Additionally, he may file an admissibility challenge based on the principle of complementarity, which dictates that the ICC should only intervene if the Philippines is unwilling or unable to investigate and prosecute the same alleged crimes. While the government’s deployment of a substantial police force to arrest him could signal an effort to hold him accountable, complementarity is assessed at the level of the entire justice system, not just through isolated actions. If Duterte can demonstrate that Philippine institutions are capable of conducting a fair and thorough investigation, he could weaken the ICC’s case for taking jurisdiction over him. However, given concerns about political influence and judicial independence in the country, proving genuine prosecutorial intent may be a significant hurdle.

For the opposition, The ICC’s arrest warrant presents a double-edged sword. While some may condemn it as a violation of international law, it will be difficult for them to defend the legitimacy of the court’s investigation into Duterte when the ICC itself is facing accusations of overreach from one of the world’s leading powers. The sanctions could force the opposition to recalibrate its strategy, as it can no longer rely on the ICC as a moral and political cudgel against the Duterte camp. Example of which is the IBP Davao’s legal opinion on the issue.

Meanwhile, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) and Interpol was signed in 2004.According to this agreement, the ICC OTP and the Interpol can exchange police information and criminal analysis, and to cooperate in the search for fugitives and suspects. The Philippines, as member of the Interpol since 1952, acted upon the request for cooperation by the Interpol.

On the arrest per se, arrest warrant was issued by the ICC due to the complementarity principle of the ICC Statute, deference is given for domestic courts to investigate and prosecute alleged violations covered by the statute. In fact in November 2021, the Philippines has submitted a Deferral Request to the ICC[4] to defer its investigation as the national authorities had begun its investigation into the cases of extrajudicial killings related to the “drug war.”

Conclusion and Way Ahead

Essentially, the failure of the country to investigate and prosecute the alleged violations led to the resumption of the ICC investigation and thus leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant against Former President Duterte. Meanwhile, Trump’s decision to sanction the ICC is a repudiation of global institutions that fail to respect national sovereignty.

The resumption of the ICC’s investigation into extrajudicial killings in the Philippines highlights the broader tension between national sovereignty and international accountability. Initially, the ICC suspended its probe following a deferral request from the Philippine government, but the court later determined that domestic efforts were insufficient. The ICC prosecutor argued that investigations conducted by Philippine authorities failed to cover key periods and crimes, ultimately leading to the Pre-Trial Chamber’s decision to allow the case to proceed. This failure to demonstrate a credible judicial process paved the way for the issuance of an arrest warrant against former President Duterte.

More political overture, this development deepens existing divisions in the Philippines. Supporters of Duterte may see the ICC’s intervention as an infringement on national sovereignty, reinforcing their perception that Western institutions impose selective justice on weaker nations. This sentiment aligns with a broader global trend of nationalist leaders rejecting international oversight, a stance echoed in Trump’s decision to sanction the ICC. For many Filipinos, this serves as a reminder of shifting global power dynamics, where defiance of Western-led institutions is becoming a rallying point for certain political factions. And that the leaders like Duterte, who challenge international norms, are no longer outliers but symbols of a broader movement against Western dominance at least on those hardcore supporters of Duterte.

However, for Duterte’s opponents and human rights advocates, the ICC’s actions represent a crucial step in holding state leaders accountable for alleged abuses. The case also places the Marcos administration in a politically precarious position—balancing its alliance with Duterte’s camp while maintaining diplomatic ties with international partners that uphold human rights and the rule of law. Ultimately, the ICC’s intervention is not just a legal matter but a significant political battleground that will shape the Philippines’ domestic and international trajectory in the years to come.

*Ideas and/or views expressed here are entirely independent and not in any form represent author’s organization and affiliation.

About the authors:

Jumel G. Estrañero[5] is a defense, security, & political analyst and a university lecturer in the Philippines. He worked in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Office of Civil Defense, National Security Council-Office of the President, and currently in the Department of the National Defense. He is currently teaching in De La Salle University Philippines while in the government and formerly taught at Lyceum of the Philippines as part-time lecturer.

Atty. Fatima J. Saquilayan, JD, CRSP, CPHR, OADRArb is a Certified Data Privacy Officer (DPO), Certified Recruitment and Selection Professional, Certified Professional in Human Resources (CPHR), and a full-fledged Arbitrator approved by Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution, Department of Justice.

[1] Trump’s proposed sanctions are unprecedented. By classifying the ICC as a threat to US interests and freezing the assets of its personnel, the administration is signaling that it will not tolerate what it views as politically driven witch hunts. For Duterte’s supporters, this is a powerful validation of their long-held belief that the ICC’s investigations are not about justice but about control. The sanctions could cripple the court’s ability to operate, effectively neutralizing its attempts to prosecute individuals like Duterte.

[2] Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped by 0.18% or 11.29 points to 6,195.26. It traded as low as 6,123.88 intraday before ending higher.

[3] Year-to-date, PDEx has logged P65.7 billion worth of bonds from five listings. PDEx is expecting to have up to P600 billion in bond listings this year, higher than P360 billion last year.

[4] Consequently, upon receipt of the Deferral Request, ICC suspended its investigationpertaining to the extrajudicial killings. However, in June 2022, the ICC prosecutor requested for the authorization to resume investigation on the ground that the investigation carried out by the government does not mirror the investigation to be conducted by the prosecution, among others that no investigation was made for crimes committed before July 2016 and does not appear to be investigating other crimes such as torture and unlawful imprisonment. On January 26, 2023, ICC Pre-Trial Chamber granted the Prosecutor’s request to resume investigation.

[5] He has participated in various NADI Track II dialogues. His articles have appeared in Global Security Review, Geopolitical Monitor, Global Village Space, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippine Star, Manila Times, Malaya Business Insights, Asia Maritime Review, The Nation (Thailand), Southeast Asian Times, Global Politics and Social Science Research Network.